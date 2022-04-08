Disney Will Be Offering Multiple Cruises Out Of Vancouver This Year

If you’re looking for some Disney magic in B.C. this year, there’s four Disney cruises leaving from Vancouver this year. Two to Alaska, one to Hawaii and one to San Diego.

Despite an initial rough start to the first post pandemic cruise season, with significant COVID-19 cases counted amongst the first ship that was supposed to dock in B.C., cruise ship companies are ready to go.

The two Alaskan cruises being offered by Disney do not differ a lot, both sail to Dawe’s Glacier; however, one proceeds to Skagway the other to Icy Strait Point.

The cruise to San Diego is only four nights, and is the least expensive at $1,803 for two guests.

The sailing to Hawaii is the longest at ten days, and the most pricey at $5,196.

Disney cruise ships aim to entertain guests with costumed performers, musicals, movie screenings, pools and waterslides.

If you have kids they can join the youth programs – Disney Oceaneers (3-12), Edge (11-14) and Vibe (14-17).

