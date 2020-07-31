Vancouver’s Dine Out Is Offering A New Event Next Month

While Dine Out Vancouver usually celebrates local restaurants in the winter, the food event is doing something different for summer.

Starting next month, you can participate in Dine Outside, where participating restaurants offer menus at fixed prices.

The event is kicking off August 21-September 21st, where menus are set at $15, $25, $35 or $45 price points.

There will also be special promotional deals and “take outside” picnic packs to enjoy the pop-up patios and parks around the city. This comes after Vancouver approved four plazas for people to legally drink outside.

Dine Outside Vancouver has yet to release its list of participating restaurants, but you can find that on their website, August 13th.

