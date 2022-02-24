Vancouver is Holding A Weeklong Festival Dedicated To Cocktails

Some of us are content with slamming a pack of Hey Y’alls and passing out in front of Netflix. For those that aren’t, Vancouver Cocktail Week kicks off March 6 and could be a good reason to leave the house.

It’s a week of cocktail themed events presented by the Alchemist, a magazine dedicated to all things B.C. booze related.

The short week kicks off on March 6 at the Fairmont Hotel, with various selections of liquor infused savouries, sweets and tea drinks.

Later that day you could take the party to the Vancouver Aquarium, for an event sponsored by Mount Gay Rum. You are invited to check out all the animal exhibits, but don’t tap on the glass.

There’s also whiskey nights, gin nights, scotch nights and on Wednesday March 8 there is a drag show at the Pacific Fairmont featuring more gin and an M.C. named Carlotta Gurl.

The week of events ends on March 9, at Brass Fish Tavern & Kitchen with a Ford’s gin tasting which pairs learning and drinking – drink gin and learn about gin.

The final event is a cocktail master class hosted by Mila on Keefer St. where you can learn to make the restaurant’s signature cocktails and eat snacks at the same time.

It sounds like a lot and it probably is, check out the full listing of party events and seminar events.

Vancouver Cocktail Week

When: March 6 – 10

Where: Multiple locations in Vancouver

Admission: Event specific

