Vancouver Just Got a New Permanent Shop For Mini Donuts

If you love mini donuts and miss the tastes of PNE, then you may be excited to learn about this new shop opening in Vancouver.
Cin City donuts has opened up a storefront where you can get those beloved mini donuts fresh anytime you want. You can even watch them being made and sent down the conveyor belt.
In addition to that, they have also partnered up with other vendors to offer customers a full taste of fair food.
At Cin City Donuts, they will offer more than just mini donuts. Their menu includes the classic mini donut bag that we are all familiar with, however they also have fun creations, along with hot beverages and a variety of other fun fair food to choose from.
In fact, the expansive menu offers a lot of other items from PNE fair from vendors such as: Lemon Heaven Lemonade, Nathans Famous Hot Dogs, Cotton Candy, and Lavazza Italian Coffee.
For those that really love mini donuts, there is also a fun 2-ft long tower to take with you. Check out their full menu to see what you want to try most.
Cin City Vancity
Location: 327 East Broadway, Vancouver, B.C.
Hours:
- Monday – Thursday: 12pm-8pm
- Friday – Saturday: 12pm-10pm
- Sunday- 12pm-9pm
