Major Vancouver Christmas Events Postponed For At Least Two Weeks

Those planning to attend two of Vancouver’s most popular Christmas events in the next couple of weeks are out of luck.

The Vancouver Park Board announced it’s postponing The Festival of Lights at VanDusen Botanical Garden and Bright Nights at Stanley Park due to the province’s latest public health order.

Both of the events will be postponed until at least Dec. 8th.

Festival of Lights at VanDusen

FOL ticket-holders can switch to another event night by contacting their ticketing provider via email at info@ticketleader.ca or phone at 604-252-3700.

People will be automatically refunded if they don’t change their event date by Friday, Nov. 27th at 10 a.m. However, it may take anywhere between 10 to 14 days for the refund to appear on their credit card statement.

Tickets purchased for dates from Dec. 8th to Jan. 3rd will remain valid at this time.

Bright Nights at Stanley Park

Ticket-holders to Bright Nights for dates up to and including Dec. 7th will be automatically refunded from TicketLeader. It may take 10 to 14 days for the refund to show up.

A statement on its Facebook page reads:

“We are hopeful that we will be able to offer our safety-focused, modified holiday experience when current conditions improve and the order is lifted. We will be sure to keep ticket-holders and hopeful visitors informed as soon as a clear timeline is known.”

Heritage Christmas at the Burnaby Village Musuem is also cancelled until further notice.

