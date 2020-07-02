Vancouver’s Cancel Canada Day March Drew Hundreds Downtown (PHOTOS)

This past Canada Day, hundreds of people gathered across Vancouver to protest against systemic racism.

The event, organized by Idle No More, began at the Vancouver Art Gallery, Wednesday afternoon. The event called out ongoing genocide against Canada’s indigenous peoples.

But protests didn’t end there. Later that evening, a group joined together around the Gassy Jack statue in Gastown.

There, activists gave speeches and demanded action against the statue that represents pedophilia, as Gassy Jack had married a 12-year-old Indigenous girl when he was 40 years old.

Meanwhile at Vancouver’s Trout Lake, people gathered for a festival to celebrate Black and Indigenous artists, who are often ignored by the arts industry.

The Canada Day events come after Vancouver hosted a few rallies against racial injustice, in support of the many Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S.

