Businesses offer goods and services for money, to that extent they aren’t really your friend. That doesn’t stop people from developing attachments to their favourite places. Here is a list of some of the stores and restaurants Vancouverites miss.

Retail

Army & Navy

Named for selling surplus items from Canada’s army and navy it was Western Canada’s original discount store. It also sold other surplus items from liquidated or bankrupt stores with occasionally very decent prices on underpants and work wear. The New West location had the worst CD collection in the world at a time, and the Hastings location prices seemed to climb in the last years it was open. No Army & Navy locations survived the pandemic. The downtown location will now be a homeless shelter.

Blockbuster

Some people would choose to drive to a store on a Friday night and peruse video rental offerings in person, but not enough of them. Making a trip anywhere is obsolete now that entertainment is digitally distributed. Blockbuster closed all of its rental locations in 2010 except for one that remains, “The Last Blockbuster,” in Bend, Oregon.

Chapters

Chapter’s bought out Coles and Smith’s Books and instituted the book superstore concept. Prior to Chapter’s book chains existed by operating multiple smaller locations. This was criticized by many as the demise of small independent bookstores. Eventually Indigo bought Chapters, but maintains some of its brand identity.

Disney Stores

The cartoon and toy corporation decided to close all its stores during the pandemic. Guess not enough people were buying dolls and Disney streetwear in-store during quarantine. Disney stuff is still available online.

Future Shop

It never really left though. Future Shop was originally a Canadian company and was then bought out by Best Buy. By operating two different brands, the parent corporation created competition and controlled a greater share of the market. Eventually Best Buy absorbed Future Shop all together and now there is only Best Buy.

Hard Rock Café

Vancouver lost a restaurant but Coquitlam gained a rebranded casino. Hard Rock Cafe used to exist on West Hastings St. but was shut down after five years of operation in 2000. Where did all that memorabilia go? Some of it went to the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, which adopted the Hard Rock branding in 2013 to appeal to a younger audience. Interesting to note the Seminole Tribe of Florida purchased the Hard Rock brand in 2007.

Pier 1 Imports

Apparently the costume department of Game of Thrones purchased faux fur black throw rugs for the Men of the Night’s Watch costumes. Come to think of it, a lot of decorations on the set of the show looked like they came from Pier 1, but that was not enough. The company was already in hot water, looking to find a buyer that would continue to operate its stores, but the pandemic was the final straw.

Papyrus & Carlton’s Cards

Once popular the card stores never changed, it was consumer behavior that changed. People buy e-cards now and the market for paper cards and calendars is decreasing. Carlton cards are still available online and in other stores.

Radio Shack

When it opened in the early 1900’s it was a place to buy radios and supplies to build your own radios, then it sold CB radios, then radios became obsolete. It pivoted and manufactured its own computer, and took advantage of its web of retail locations and outsold Apple at one point. They manufactured cell phones at a time also. Ultimately the store filed for bankruptcy in 2015, but still operates stores within Sprint stores in the United States.

Sam’s Club

Similar to Costco with its membership only access to retail shopping at near warehouse prices. It no longer operates in Canada as its own entity but was absorbed by Wal-Mart, its owner company, which already operates very successful, competitively priced, grocery stores.

Sears

Founded in the late 1800’s with two thirds of American as its customers at one point there are many reasons given for Sears’ bankruptcy filing. It’s inability to compete with Wal-Mart’s low prices (coupled with the decline in American prosperity). The American chain still operates in the U.S. but does not exist in or ship to Canada.

Woodwards

Woodwards were full service department stores exclusive to Western Canada. Many of its individual locations were eventually bought out by other department stores – like IGA and Hudson’s Bay. At one point the store operated on the corner of Hastings and Abbott in a building now named for the defunkt chain. In 2002 after sitting empty for years, anti-poverty activists staged a three month long sit-in which ended with their violent removal by city police.

Zellers

It was owned by the Hudson’s Bay Company but it was a lot cheaper, a proto Wal-Mart of sorts. They had the sport version of major brands, cheap toys and a C.D. department. Let’s also not forget their classic restaurant.

Restaurants

Rainforest Cafe

The eatery opened in Metropolis at Metrotown in June 1998 and closed their doors in October 2001. While its existence was short and sweet, it left a lasting impact on all who ate there.

While you downed some waffle fries, sounds of rain and thunder filled the restaurant—which as a kid made you feel like you’re actually in a rainforest. Plus, all the “animals” lurking around helped create the scene.

Storm Crow Alehouse/Tavern

Vancouver’s nerd bars died in the pandemic and it sucked. The Alehouse on Broadway and the Tavern on the Drive. They both stood out for being a bar with little pretense but to have a good time. They had board games and cheesy themed everything, they are both missed.

The Abbey

Making it less than two years, gastro-tavern lovers bemoaned the loss of an up and comer.

Bishops

After operating for 36 years, serving two prime-ministers and foreign dignitaries, surviving the pandemic it was a new landlord and a rent increase that did it in. Not only low-income restaurants are feeling the real-estate pinch these days.

Bistrot Bistro

A French bistro that opened in 2007 and was sold in 2012 and reconceptualized.

Cafeteria

Zomato says it is only temporarily closed, and will return soon. Judging from the comment section on the site alone, it doesn’t look like people will mind if it closes though.

Juniper

It was open from 2015 – 2019 and was a popular restaurant that aimed to showcase regional food. Reports from the time didn’t include the reason why it closed.

Lolita’s South of the Border Cantina

A tiny restaurant on Davie St. It served Mexican food and played reggae music. Apparently the tacos were amazing but the bartender was not.

Wildebeest

It didn’t offer take-out during the pandemic like most other restaurants, and it won’t reopen.

Cozmos Cafe

Another casualty of the pandemic, this popular classic themed diner was popular in Burnaby and patrons say it will be missed.

Cactus Club on Robson

One of the chain’s original restaurants, it will be hard to miss though considering there are multiple other locations.

Heirloom Ambleside

It was a popular and mostly plant-based restaurant in West Vancouver but was kicked out by landlords. There is another location in Vancouver though.

WildTale Yaletown

A Yaletown seafood restaurant run by the same owners as the Flying Pig, it failed to negotiate its lease and shut permanently.

Tim Hortons on Granville

A two-story Tim Hortons with an unsupervised second floor in the heart of downtown Vancouver, what could possibly go wrong? It’s closed now.

Butchers Table

A butcher shop and restaurant in the New West Market, it sold cuts of meat and burgers and it closed last October.

