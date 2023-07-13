Vancouver Bandits To Host Girls & Women In Sports Night This Sunday

Get ready to witness the power and talent of women in sports as the Vancouver Bandits, British Columbia’s only professional basketball team, hosts its second annual “Girls and Women in Sports Night” on Sunday, July 16th at Langley Events Centre.

This special event promises an action-packed evening of basketball, inspiring speakers, and exclusive giveaways that celebrate the strength and accomplishments of women in sports.

From a thrilling game against the Montréal Alliance to pre-game activities and activations, the Bandits will showcase the impact of women’s basketball in British Columbia and beyond.

Pre-Game Activities and Inspiring Speakers

Doors at the Langley Events Centre open at 3:30pm, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the excitement before the tip-off against the Montréal Alliance at 5 p.m.

Before the game, the Bandits have organized an All Girls Basketball Camp, providing young athletes with an opportunity to hone their skills and experience the joy of the game firsthand.

The evening will also feature a Speaker’s Panel, hosted by former Toronto Raptors and current Bandits game day host Kat Stefankiewicz.

The panel will showcase stories from business and sports leaders from the Lower Mainland, including Cheryl Jean-Paul, head coach of Trinity Western University women’s basketball and Team Canada junior girls national team, and Elle Kerfoot, founder of Hercourt women’s basketball apparel and former NCAA Division I athlete at Seattle University.

Exclusive Merch

Be sure to check out the official drop of the Bandits’ “Women’s Basketball Lives in British Columbia” t-shirt, available for sale during the event. The Bandits have also collaborated with Hercourt for a special women’s basketball short, offering fans a chance to sport unique and stylish apparel that represents their love for the game.

Celebrating Women’s Basketball

Throughout the event, the jumbotron will showcase in-game elements and activations tailored to honour the strength and achievements of women’s basketball in British Columbia and Canada.

From highlighting the remarkable stories of past and current women’s basketball athletes to showcasing the growth of the sport, the Bandits will celebrate the influence of women in basketball.

Freebies

The first 500 fans to enter the arena will receive a mini basketball hoop, courtesy of Prospera Credit Union, adding an extra touch of basketball fun to their experience.

Additionally, the first 300 fans will receive a noisemaker, also courtesy of Prospera Credit Union, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere throughout the game.

From the thrilling game against Montréal to the pre-game activities and celebrated speakers, this special night promises an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Join the Bandits in celebrating the impact of women’s basketball in British Columbia and show your support for these incredible athletes.

Tickets are available online, starting at just $15.