Vancouver Finally Approved Public Drinking, But There’s A Catch

The Vancouver Park Board has finally approved public drinking in some city parks, but the battle is not over yet.

Board members met Monday evening to vote on the pilot program, where 22 parks across the city would allow public drinking until October 12th.

However, it’s not clear when this will go into effect because the council needs to overcome another hurdle. The new bylaw needs a change to the Liquor Control and Licensing Act before it can be enacted. And that’s in the hands of the province.

Although the province has its hands full dealing with COVID-19, Park board commissioner Dave Demers is optimistic the government will be able to look at the new legislation soon.

“Hopefully early August, and if there is one thing I know, is that where there’s a will there is a way,” Demers said to CBC News.

Vancouver has been looking at allowing public drinking for a while now, but the question has become more urgent amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, you can already publicly drink in some areas within North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam.

