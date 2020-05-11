Vancouver Held Yet Another Anti-Lockdown Protest Over The Weekend (PHOTOS)

Vancouver held yet another anti-lockdown protest over the weekend, where they called to end the quarantine and COVID-19 measures.
A group of about 100 protesters chanted through downtown Sunday, yelling “Trudeau must go,” and “we the people take back the country.”
RELATED: Vancouver Didn’t Appear To Be Good at Social Distancing This Past Weekend (PHOTOS)
This is the latest protest in Vancouver over recent weeks, where people are calling the COVID-19 pandemic “fake news.”
#Covid19 protest in #Vancouver #Canada to End The #Lockdown & NO #Covid19 vaccines from Bill Gates (@billgates)! Wake Up humanity, why would you ever take a vaccine from Bill with a digital id in it?!#CoronaVirus #EndTheLockdown #StayHome pic.twitter.com/hougm5CGI9
— Truth Report (@realtruthreport) May 11, 2020
The Vancouver protesters are part of a Facebook group called No More Lockdowns, which has more than 1,200 members.
Posted by Rob Tim on Monday, May 11, 2020
The pro-infection rally arrives at St Paul’s hospital in Vancouver
Medical staff, police, and security are waiting
Something happens in the intersection causing the crowd to lash out at officers pic.twitter.com/IYPRMTgw9l
— ronald mcdonald smith 😷📻 (@dooom161) May 10, 2020
B.C. currently has 2,330 cases of COVID-19.
For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.