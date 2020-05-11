Vancouver Held Yet Another Anti-Lockdown Protest Over The Weekend (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | May 11, 2020
News
Anti-lockdown protest
Photo: No More Lockdowns / Facebook

Vancouver held yet another anti-lockdown protest over the weekend, where they called to end the quarantine and COVID-19 measures.

A group of about 100 protesters chanted through downtown Sunday, yelling “Trudeau must go,” and “we the people take back the country.”

RELATED: Vancouver Didn’t Appear To Be Good at Social Distancing This Past Weekend (PHOTOS)

This is the latest protest in Vancouver over recent weeks, where people are calling the COVID-19 pandemic “fake news.”

The Vancouver protesters are part of a Facebook group called No More Lockdowns, which has more than 1,200 members.

Posted by Rob Tim on Monday, May 11, 2020

B.C. currently has 2,330 cases of COVID-19.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.

Log in or create an account to save content