Vancouver Held Yet Another Anti-Lockdown Protest Over The Weekend (PHOTOS)

Vancouver held yet another anti-lockdown protest over the weekend, where they called to end the quarantine and COVID-19 measures.

A group of about 100 protesters chanted through downtown Sunday, yelling “Trudeau must go,” and “we the people take back the country.”

This is the latest protest in Vancouver over recent weeks, where people are calling the COVID-19 pandemic “fake news.”

The Vancouver protesters are part of a Facebook group called No More Lockdowns, which has more than 1,200 members.

The pro-infection rally arrives at St Paul’s hospital in Vancouver Medical staff, police, and security are waiting Something happens in the intersection causing the crowd to lash out at officers pic.twitter.com/IYPRMTgw9l — ronald mcdonald smith 😷📻 (@dooom161) May 10, 2020

B.C. currently has 2,330 cases of COVID-19.

