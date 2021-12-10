This Is What $33M Gets You in Vancouver Right Now

Christina Chandra | @c_kchandra | December 10, 2021
News
This Is What $33M Gets You in Vancouver Right Now
Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

This house is the ultimate baller pad, a beautiful home with a jaw-dropping design.

Being called the “best house in Shaughnessy,” the European architecture mixed with futuristic elements makes this Vancouver mansion  truly a work of art.

To top it off, the whole properly is surrounded by regal hedges, so you have complete privacy. All while still being central and close to downtown, UBC and the airport.

RELATED: Greater Vancouver House Prices Have Doubled in the Past 10 Years

 

Here Are Some Numbers To Get You Started:

  • Address: 1318 Minto Crescent, Vancouver
  • Year Built: 2018
  • Sale Price: $33,000,000
  • Interior: 9,950 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 9

A Closer Look At West Vancouver Home:

The home itself has everything you need to live the life of luxury. Complete with its own pool, basketball court, gym, and office.

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW[/caption]

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

vancouver home

Photo: Edward Yan PREC* / REW

For more information check out the listing on this stunning Vancouver home located at 1318 Minto Crescent.

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

Log in or create an account to save content