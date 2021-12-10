This Is What $33M Gets You in Vancouver Right Now

This house is the ultimate baller pad, a beautiful home with a jaw-dropping design.

Being called the “best house in Shaughnessy,” the European architecture mixed with futuristic elements makes this Vancouver mansion truly a work of art.

To top it off, the whole properly is surrounded by regal hedges, so you have complete privacy. All while still being central and close to downtown, UBC and the airport.

Here Are Some Numbers To Get You Started:

Address: 1318 Minto Crescent, Vancouver

1318 Minto Crescent, Vancouver Year Built: 2018

2018 Sale Price: $33,000,000

$33,000,000 Interior: 9,950 sq-ft

9,950 sq-ft Bedrooms: 5

5 Bathrooms: 9

A Closer Look At West Vancouver Home:

The home itself has everything you need to live the life of luxury. Complete with its own pool, basketball court, gym, and office.

For more information check out the listing on this stunning Vancouver home located at 1318 Minto Crescent.

