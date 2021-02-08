Have A Date Night In With One Of These Valentine’s Day Meal Kits

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one in the comfort of your own home with one of these meal kits (or already prepared meals available to go) curated by some of the best restaurants Vancouver has to offer.

Valentine’s Day Meal Kits in Vancouver

Belgard Kitchen

Get restaurant-quality dishes at home courtesy of Belgard Kitchen. You can even add wine pairings from Vancouver Urban Winery, but that’s entirely optional.

The meal kit comes with Seared Scallop (paired with VUW’s 2017 Reliance White), Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto (paired with VUW’s 2017 Rosé) and Chocolate Fondant Cake (paired with VUW’s 2017 Merlot).

The kit comes with all the required ingredients (excluding essentials like oil and salt) and require basic cooking equipment.

Along with written directions, a link to a YouTube video will be provided for diners to follow along at their own pace to recreate these delicious dishes.

The kit costs $95 for two without the wine pairings or $165 for two with the wine pairings.

Fairmont Pacific Rim

Pick up a special Valentine’s Day meal kit at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, available both Feb. 13th and the 14th.

The three-course experience includes your choice of: Prime Beef Tenderloin or Seared Pacific Sablefish, Beet and Burrata Salad and Triple Chocolate Mousse.

Of course, it also comes with detailed cooking instructions. And you can add on some extras, including their House Smoked Salmon Dip, Baked Brie Cheese or a Shrimp Cocktail.

The price starts at $150 and serves two people.

Hawksworth

Have a Valentine’s Day to remember by getting your meal from Hawksworth to go. They’ve joined forces with design studio Lark & Ives this Valentine’s Day to offer romantic dinner options that people can enjoy without having to leave home.

It includes: Foie Gras Tartelette, Yellowtail Amberjack Crudo, Beef Duo (braised short ribs and beef tenderloin), Dark Chocolate with black cherry cream and more.

It’s available for pick-up only between Feb. 12th to the 14th. The deadline to order is Feb. 5th at 5 p.m. or until it’s sold out.

The Valentine’s Day combo for two costs $287.50. You can also order some bubbly to go along with it (for an added cost).

Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts

Get a limited-edition ‘Bubbles and Brunch in Bed’ meal kit to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The team at Blue Hat Bakery-Café is offering a do-it-yourself brunch spread featuring a plethora of sweet and savoury breakfast dishes, including: European-inspired baked eggs with tomato, parmesan, prosciutto and herbs, artisanal pastries and fresh yogurt parfaits.

It will also include: fresh strawberries and chocolate sauce, handmade chocolates and premium fresh orange juice. Guests can choose to add on an optional bottle of sparkling wine.

The meal kit for two costs $69 with La Marca Prosecco or $89 with Mini Moët Champagne. It’s available for pick-up on Feb. 13th.

Cardero’s

Pick-up a delicious multi-course meal from Cardero’s on Valentine’s Day (all you have to do is just heat it up at home!)

The meal for two includes: Sequoia Signature Caesar Salad, Spinach, Artichoke & Ricotta Ravioli, Lobster Thermidor, Slow Braised Bone-in Beef Short Rib and a Chocolate Lava Cake with a raspberry coulis.

The fully prepped Valentine’s Day meal costs $99.

For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.