This Vancouver Cocktail Bar Is Serving “Spooky” Halloween Drinks This Week

Meagan Gill | October 26, 2020
Food
Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar
Photo: Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar

Sip on a spooky beverage this Halloween, courtesy of Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar.

They’re offering three new cocktails for the occasion, available from Oct. 24th until Halloween.

The Bad Apple ($15)

Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar

Try this delicious drink made up of Ketel One, Green Chartruese, lime juice, lemon juice and apple juice.

Peaches Brew ($16)

Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar

Sip on this mysterious cocktail, which includes Makers Mark, lemon juice, Peach Black Tea Syrup, Amaro Lucano, ango and Clingstone peach bitters.

Jack in the Box ($15)

Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar

Photos: Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar

Bottoms up! This beverage is made with Jack Rye, Fernet Branca, lime juice, Falernum and egg white.

Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar

When: Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

