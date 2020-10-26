This Vancouver Cocktail Bar Is Serving “Spooky” Halloween Drinks This Week

Sip on a spooky beverage this Halloween, courtesy of Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar.
They’re offering three new cocktails for the occasion, available from Oct. 24th until Halloween.
Spooky Cocktails You Must Try This Halloween
The Bad Apple ($15)
Try this delicious drink made up of Ketel One, Green Chartruese, lime juice, lemon juice and apple juice.
Peaches Brew ($16)
Sip on this mysterious cocktail, which includes Makers Mark, lemon juice, Peach Black Tea Syrup, Amaro Lucano, ango and Clingstone peach bitters.
Jack in the Box ($15)
Bottoms up! This beverage is made with Jack Rye, Fernet Branca, lime juice, Falernum and egg white.
Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar
When: Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver
For more eats and sips in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.
