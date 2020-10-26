This Vancouver Cocktail Bar Is Serving “Spooky” Halloween Drinks This Week

Sip on a spooky beverage this Halloween, courtesy of Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar.

They’re offering three new cocktails for the occasion, available from Oct. 24th until Halloween.

The Bad Apple ($15)

Try this delicious drink made up of Ketel One, Green Chartruese, lime juice, lemon juice and apple juice.

Peaches Brew ($16)

Sip on this mysterious cocktail, which includes Makers Mark, lemon juice, Peach Black Tea Syrup, Amaro Lucano, ango and Clingstone peach bitters.

Jack in the Box ($15)

Bottoms up! This beverage is made with Jack Rye, Fernet Branca, lime juice, Falernum and egg white.

Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar

When: Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

For more eats and sips in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.