BC Might Deny License Renewals if You Have Unpaid Restriction Fines

The B.C. Government wants to collect on unpaid COVID-19 fines. If left unpaid it could lead to a refusal to get your driver’s or vehicle license renewed.

This amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act will be considered a “refuse to issue” (RTI) with restrictions to fines issued under the Emergency Program Act and COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

The RTI will apply to all outstanding fines issued under these acts, which includes retroactive fines.

Mike Farnworth stated that B.C. Government has moved up the deadline for sending unpaid COVID-19 fines to collections. He states, “we’re going to refuse to issue offenders a driver’s licence or vehicle licence if they still won’t take their tickets seriously and pay up.”

People with unpaid fines will receive a notice of the RTI from ICBC before their driver’s licence expires.

There are options available to pay before coming to this point:

request the court lower the fine if they lack the means to pay;

make repayment arrangements to be considered depending on financial and hardship needs;

RTI decisions can also be appealed to the superintendent of motor vehicles to be reviewed. Only 14% of the fines given have been paid so far. These amendments will come into force on July 1, 2021.

