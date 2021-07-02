Situated just two hours away from Vancouver, Whistler is an idyllic getaway to escape from the city. It’s even more appealing for adventure seekers, with an abundance of thrilling outdoor activities to take part in during the summer months.

Plus, The Adventure Group, which hosts a plethora of must-try experiences in Whistler, is offering 10% off all bookings in July.

So, there’s never been a better time to add one (or all) of these bucket list worthy Whistler adventures to your summer plans that will get your adrenaline pumping.

5 Bucket-List Worthy Whistler Adventures

Ziplining over a scenic rainforest

Channel your inner Tarzan or Jane by soaring above the lush trees of Cougar Mountain, courtesy of Superfly Ziplines. Travel at the speed of light (or approximately 100 kilometres per hour) solo or side-by-side with a friend, with each of you on a separate cable.

The excursion features multiple dual ziplines that are connected to each other by a network of trails and boardwalks. They’re just over a kilometre long and situated 200 metres off the forest floor. The approximately 2.5 hour experience costs $164.99 per adult or $124.99 per child (aged 7 to 12).

Raft down a green river surrounded by mountains

If you decide to book this tour, prepare to get wet. The whitewater rafting adventure takes you through Green Lake and into the rushing rapids of the Green River.

It’s an awesome family-friendly activity as well, as it’s suitable for first-timers, with Class 2 and 3 rapids. Check in at the base of Cougar Mountain, north of Whistler Village, where you’ll be given a wetsuit and everything else you need to enjoy an afternoon bouncing through the rapids. You’ll then board a bus and be taken to the nearby Green Lake.

The tour is about 2 hours and costs $129.99 per adult.

Go off-roading with a RZR tour

Wear clothing that you won’t mind getting dirty, because it definitely will during one of these fun-filled tours. Zip around while soaking up all the beauty that surrounds you. Whistler’s stunning backcountry is made up of emerald-green glacier-fed lakes, temperate rainforests and breathtaking mountain vistas.

Venture the area side-by-side with your co-pilot as you go off-roading along one of the many rugged trails in the area. Enjoy a wilderness ride (1.5 hours) for $239.99 or book the BC tour (2 hours) for $269.99.

Reach new heights at an aerial obstacle course

All those young at heart can tackle an adult version of a playground at this epic aerial obstacle course on Cougar Mountain. Just put on a harness and challenge yourself to more than 70 skill-testing elements as you make your way through the forest.

It’s perfect for any skill level, whether you’re a beginner or expert. It’s also a great team-building exercise or a fun way to spend a date with your loved one. It features everything from rope swings to balance beams that reach heights of up to 60 feet off the ground.

Try the beginner course or advanced course for $59.99 per adult or the full-course for $84.99.

Enjoy a nightcap at Vallea Lumina

End an adventurous day with a whimsical walk through the Cougar Mountain trails at night. Vallea Lumina is a unique multimedia experience that uses lighting, holograms and special effects to bring the forest to life.

After an enchanting evening spent wandering the trails and marvelling at the light installations, you can make a stop at the base camp, to enjoy a hot drink in front of a campfire. Make sure to wear some layers for the trek, as it can get chilly along the trails at night.The experience costs $34.99 per adult.

All-in-all, Whistler is a one stop destination for all things adventure, no matter what your experience level is. Be sure to act quickly if you want to book a tour in July to score that 10% off deal.

The Adventure Group also offers several 2 for 1 packages, where you can float and fly for $219.99, fly and climb for $189.99 or fly and ride for $229.99.

