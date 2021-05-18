This Is Richmond’s New Spot For Cheesy Fried Chicken Goodness

A new restaurant has opened up in Richmond that creates cheesy versions of fried chicken sandwiches and so much more.

Uncle’s Snack Shop combines Asian and Canadian favourites with a menu that is everything your heart (and stomach) could possibly desire.

The restaurant is created by the same owners as Vancouver’s Saola restaurant, opening Fall of 2021. Their concept is to bring funky food that is creative and also delicious.

Uncle’s Snack Shop combines items like carnival corn dogs with Taiwanese sausages, ramen shake shake fries, green onion and ginger fried chicken sandwiches… to give you a small taste.

The Menu At Uncle’s Snack Shop

Sandy Line-Up

Auntie Steph’s Cheesy Shroom Sandy ($11): Panko’s portobello, cheesy goodness, tamarind jam, baby arugula and apple

Uncle Kev’s OG Chicken Sandy ($10): Ginger scallion sauce and cucumber salad

Uncle Hing’s Hot Chick Sandy ($10): Purple cabbage, daikon slaw and Thai basil aioli

Uncle Os’ Egg Tofu Katsu Sandy ($10): Housemade egg tofu, tartar, katsu sauce and milk bread

Snack Line-Up

Uncle Scott’s Shake-Shake Tots ($6): Your choice of housemade seasoning (chicken ramen, sour cream and jalapeno, truffle parm)

Chicken Skin Chickarron ($6)

Saigon Chicken Wings ($6)

Honey Garlic Chickenese ($8): Honey and garlic butter crispy chicken knees

Auntie Liv’s Pom Pomelo Salad ($8): Pickled watermelon rind, Jicama, mint, seitan and spicy tamarind

Auntie Mandy’s Mini Mapo ($5): Snack-sized vegan mapo tofu and chili on rice

Although it’s take-out only at the moment, there is a patio available for those that wish to dine outside.

Uncle’s Snack Shop

When: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 8180 Westminster Highway, Richmond

