As Whistler comes alive in the Winter, so do the mountains for skiers and snowboarders alike. However, hitting the slopes may not be for everyone. If you’re interested in experiencing other activities and adventures, look no further.

We’ve partnered with The Adventure Group (TAG) for an exciting opportunity to provide a reader and their +1 to experience their choice of the following TAG activities for the ultimate Whistler date trip:

AM : Choice of Superfly Ziplines, Snowmobile Tour, or Snowshoe Tour

For couple’s looking to save big, TAG is also offering a buy now and travel later deal that provides you with 50% BOGO.

To enter the giveaway, simply follow the rules below:

CONTEST



To enter, contestants MUST complete at least one of the following 4 steps:

1. Enter directly on Instagram. (Unlimited entries)

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on Twitter and tweet the following (1 entry):

Win the ultimate #WhistlerBC date trip for non-skiers via @604Now. RT & Follow to enter! https://bit.ly/2PuFsTD

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on March 9, 2021.

This contest is only open to residents of British Columbia. The prize must be redeemed during the 2020-21 winter season. Click here to learn more about TAG’s COVID protocols and policies.

One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!