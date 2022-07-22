This Coquitlam Playground Is One Massive Treehouse

In search of a new play date spot? Bring the kids to a playground that is on a whole other level (quite literally).

This playground in Coquitlam nestled in the treetops of Mundy Park is a dream come true for kids as it combines a treehouse with a play area.

The playground features a larger play structure designed for older kids, as well as a toddler playhouse for tots.

It has something for every kid, from swings and teeter-totters to a spinning carousel and lots of slides.

The surrounding Mundy Park has a plethora of walking trails to enjoy, including an easy 4 km perimeter trail.

And with shaded picnic areas and bench seating, pack along a lunch and make a whole day of it.

There’s also lots of parking available on-site.

Treetop Playground in Coquitlam

Where: Mundy Park

