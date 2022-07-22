This Coquitlam Playground Is One Massive Treehouse

604 Now | @604now | July 22, 2022
Travel & Outdoors
playground in coquitlam
Photo: @playgroundsofvancouver / Instagram

In search of a new play date spot? Bring the kids to a playground that is on a whole other level (quite literally).

This playground in Coquitlam nestled in the treetops of Mundy Park is a dream come true for kids as it combines a treehouse with a play area.

RELATED: This Dinosaur Themed Playground In Langley Is A Mini Jurassic Park

playground in coquitlam

Photo: @playgroundsofvancouver / Instagram

The playground features a larger play structure designed for older kids, as well as a toddler playhouse for tots.

playground in coquitlam

Photo: @playgroundsofvancouver / Instagram

It has something for every kid, from swings and teeter-totters to a spinning carousel and lots of slides.

The surrounding Mundy Park has a plethora of walking trails to enjoy, including an easy 4 km perimeter trail.

playground in coquitlam

Photo: @moana_vancouver / IG

playground in coquitlam

Photo: @moana_vancouver / IG

And with shaded picnic areas and bench seating, pack along a lunch and make a whole day of it.

There’s also lots of parking available on-site.

MORE PLAYGROUNDS:

Treetop Playground in Coquitlam

Where: Mundy Park

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

 

Log in or create an account to save content