This Coquitlam Playground Is One Massive Treehouse

In search of a new play date spot? Bring the kids to a playground that is on a whole other level (quite literally).
This playground in Coquitlam nestled in the treetops of Mundy Park is a dream come true for kids as it combines a treehouse with a play area.
RELATED: This Dinosaur Themed Playground In Langley Is A Mini Jurassic Park
The playground features a larger play structure designed for older kids, as well as a toddler playhouse for tots.
It has something for every kid, from swings and teeter-totters to a spinning carousel and lots of slides.
The surrounding Mundy Park has a plethora of walking trails to enjoy, including an easy 4 km perimeter trail.
And with shaded picnic areas and bench seating, pack along a lunch and make a whole day of it.
There’s also lots of parking available on-site.
MORE PLAYGROUNDS:
- 8 Of The Coolest Playgrounds For Kids In The Tri-Cities
- 8 Waterfront Playgrounds In Metro Vancouver Worth The Summer Day Trip
Treetop Playground in Coquitlam
Where: Mundy Park
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.