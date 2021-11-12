7 Ways To Travel The World Without Leaving Metro Vancouver

When traveling the world is not an option, look no further than Metro Vancouver.
The region is jam-packed with cool things to see and do that will make you feel like you’re on the other side of the globe.
Travel The World Without Leaving Metro Vancouver
Explore a Cultural Garden
Many gardens across Metro Vancouver emulate what you might find in another country. Explore the Italian Gardens in Vancouver’s Hastings Park to find beautiful fountains surrounded by whimsical sculptures inspired by famous Italian operas. With pear trees and Italian cypress also adding to the Mediterranean feel.
Or travel to the far east by checking out the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver and the Japanese gardens at UBC. With their beautifully curated trees, and scenic bridges, they will provide visitors a Zen escape.
Location: Hastings Park (2901 E Hastings Street), Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden (578 Carrall Street), Nitobe Memorial Garden (UBC 1895 Lower Mall, Vancouver)
Discover the Moon & Back Gallery
This dazzling display in Richmond will leave you absolutely mesmerized. The immersive experience gives visitors an Instagram worthy backdrop that will seemingly transport them into another world. Its optical illusions and augmented virtual reality definitely make it a gallery to remember.
Location: 150-12111 Bridgeport Road
Check out the International Buddhist Temple
Walking through the halls of this Chinese Buddhist temple in Richmond might just make you feel like you’re in China. The place of worship is run by the International Buddhist Society and offers guided tours, as well as daily prayer and ancestral chanting ceremonies.
Location: 9160 Steveston Hwy
Experience the Bloedel Conservatory
This domed paradise nestled in Queen Elizabeth Park is home to more than 100 exotic birds and 500 exotic plants. The lush conservatory and aviary features a temperature-controlled environment to allow the birds and plants to thrive. Therefore, guests will definitely feel like they’re somewhere much more tropical.
Location: 4600 Cambie Street
Walk Along the Streets of Gastown
A simple stroll along the streets of Gastown in Vancouver might just make you feel like you’re visiting a European city. The historic neighbourhood features cobblestone streets and there’s an abundance of pubs, restaurants and shops to explore along the way.
Location: Along the north side of the downtown Vancouver peninsula
Shop at Aberdeen Centre
Shop ’til you drop at this outlet mall centre in Richmond. It’s home to a number of Asian stores, brands and restaurants. Its food court is a destination all in itself, with some of the best Korean BBQ, ramen, dumplings, congee and Taiwanese noodles the city has to offer.
Location: 4151 Hazelbridge Way
Go on a Dining Adventure
Speaking of food, you can feel like you’re on vacation at several restaurants in and around Vancouver. We recommend the Shameful Tiki bar in Vancouver, the Parisian-inspired Little White House & Co. in Langley and the authentic dining experience at Crystal Mall food court.
Location: The Shameful Tiki Room (4362 Main Street), Little White House & Co. (9090 Glover Road), Crystal Mall (4500 Kingsway)
