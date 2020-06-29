Celebrate Canada Day With $10 Pasta All Day At Trattoria

Canada Day is just around the corner! The popular Italian eatery Trattoria is offering a special pasta deal to mark the occasion.

Get $10 pasta dishes all day long at one of their three locations in Metro Vancouver (Kitsilano, Park Royal and Burnaby.

It applies to all the pastas on their menu, which includes: spaghetti & meatballs, crab & lobster ravioli, linguine carbonara, cannelloni, fusili lunghi, fettuccine bolognese and more.

It’s available for either dine-in or pick-up, if you’re hoping to have a social distancing friendly picnic to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

$10 Pasta at Trattoria

When: July 1st, 2020

Where: Available at their Kitsilano, Park Royal and Burnaby locations

