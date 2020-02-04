TransLink Reduces SkyTrain Services & Warns of Delays Amidst Snow In Vancouver

With another round of snow hitting Metro Vancouver, TransLink is warning of delays and reduced services.

The city is set to get 5-20 cm of snow Tuesday, said Environment Canada. The weather authority also released a snowfall warning early Tuesday.

“Snowfall amounts will vary significantly across the region,” the statement said. “The air will be cool, but not truly Arctic, so snowfall amounts will vary with proximity to the water, elevation and intensity of precipitation.”

Because of this, TransLink is seeing bus delays and will be operating SkyTrain services at a decreased frequency. The company has stated the Millennium Line will use four-car trains with decreased frequency on Tuesday, because of the weather.

“Please be prepared to wait longer on the platform between trains,” TransLink stated Tuesday morning.

The transit company also tweeted about several bus detours and slower services that morning.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada says.

Several schools and universities around Vancouver have closed for the day, as well. So, let’s hope we don’t have a repeat of last month’s Vancouver snow days. Or the weekend’s heavy rainfall, for that matter.

