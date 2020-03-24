While most of Vancouver remains at home, TransLink is offering partial refunds on your March bus pass.

The company is currently letting people on the bus for free, but as ridership falls by more than 50%, they’re taking it a step further.

The company is offering a refund policy for this month, based on the number of single trips already made. The company will calculate that amount and deduct it off the price of a monthly pass.

The unused funds will transfer to stored value, which you can then use for later trips. Or you can put it toward a bus pass later on, as these funds won’t expire.

TransLink listed a number of ways to make a partial refund request. You can complete their form online, email, mail them or call. But please be aware that wait times over the phone are currently much longer than normal.

In response to the low ridership, TransLink is also reducing services on buses, SkyTrains and SeaBuses.

