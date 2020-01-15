TransLink Is Adding Lockers For Online Order Pick-Ups To 3 SkyTrain Stations

TransLink is making life easier for those who take the SkyTrain, by adding lockers for online order pick-ups.

Starting in the spring, the smart lockers will be located at three SkyTrain stations. That includes Joyce-Collingwood, Stadium-Chinatown and Commercial Broadway.

People must sign up to the app or website PigeonBox first. Then they’ll get a mailing address for any online purchases they want to pick up, while en route.

After placing the order, transit users will get a locker number and access code to open the smart locker.

This is a one-year pilot program, but if it’s successful, TransLink will add lockers to more SkyTrain stations.

TransLink has added a few pilot projects recently, including a collaboration with car share programs.

Would you use PigeonBox?

