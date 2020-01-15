TransLink Is Adding Lockers For Online Order Pick-Ups To 3 SkyTrain Stations

TransLink is making life easier for those who take the SkyTrain, by adding lockers for online order pick-ups.
Starting in the spring, the smart lockers will be located at three SkyTrain stations. That includes Joyce-Collingwood, Stadium-Chinatown and Commercial Broadway.
RELATED: Man Steals TransLink Bus, Goes On Joyride While Driver Goes On Bathroom Break
People must sign up to the app or website PigeonBox first. Then they’ll get a mailing address for any online purchases they want to pick up, while en route.
After placing the order, transit users will get a locker number and access code to open the smart locker.
This is a one-year pilot program, but if it’s successful, TransLink will add lockers to more SkyTrain stations.
TransLink has added a few pilot projects recently, including a collaboration with car share programs.
Would you use PigeonBox?
For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.