TransLink doesn’t have too many fans in Metro Vancouver, but come New Year’s Eve, you might be thanking them.

The public transit services just announced it will be operating completely free on December 31st.

Bus services will be free from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am, while SkyTrain, SeaBus services will be free from 5:00 pm on December 31st to end of service on January 1st.

Services will also be operating as follows:

Buses will operate on a Saturday schedule with over 30 additional buses throughout the system and extra service on select routes. SkyTrain service will operate on a Saturday schedule with last trains running one hour later than regularly scheduled. Last train from Waterfront to King George at 2:16 a.m. Last train from Waterfront to Lougheed Town Centre at 2:11 a.m. Last train from Waterfront to Production Way–University at 1:40 a.m. Last train from Waterfront to YVR–Airport Station at 2:05 a.m. Last train from Waterfront to Richmond–Brighouse at 2:15 a.m. SeaBus will be running on a Saturday schedule with the last sailing extended to 2:22 a.m. from Waterfront Station Every 15 minutes until 1:22 a.m., then every 30 minutes until the last sailing at 2:22 a.m. NightBus will continue operating after SkyTrain and SeaBus service ends. NightBus runs throughout the night on key routes in Vancouver, Richmond, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, New Westminster, and Surrey.



As usual on a Saturday, the West Coast Express will not be operating.

