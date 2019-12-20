TransLink is making the lives of commuters a little easier this winter, as they announced an increase to its bus service.

By January 6, the company is increasing bus services by 65,000 hours annually. That makes room for 20,000 more commuters each weekday.

That’s partially owing to RapidBus, which is launching four new lines, including:

R1 King George Blvd (Guildford Exchange/Newton Exchange)

Eight-minute service during peak hours

R3 Lougheed Hwy (Coquitlam Central Station/Haney Place)

10-minute service during peak hours

R4 41st Ave (Joyce Station/UBC)

Three to six-minute service during peak hours

R5 Hastings St (Burrard Station/SFU)

Four to five-minute service during peak hours

Key changes to bus lines will affect the 41, 43 and 480. That includes a new terminus at Crown Street for the 41 bus, instead of at UBC Bus Exchange. The 43 will be replaced by the R4 RapidBus.

And the 480 will run during peak hours only, reported the TransLink news release.

The announcement comes shortly after two near-service shutdowns for buses and SkyTrains in Vancouver due to job action.

