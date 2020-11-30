Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods Now Delivers Fresh Chef Prepared Meals

Make life a little simpler with an all-new subscription service courtesy of Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods.

The popular chain launched its ‘Tractor At-Home’ program Nov. 30th, which allows customers to shop a selection of weekly curated boxes featuring chef-prepared meals, fresh local produce and healthy snacks.

And the best part is, you won’t even have to leave the comfort of your home. You can place your order online for delivery to Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and the North Shore.

The boxes contain a little bit of everything, from healthy proteins and nutritious soups and stews to Tractor’s signature salads and sides, farm-fresh greens and baked goods.

There’s also several pantry items you can stock up on, including made-from-scratch spreads, hot sauces, mixed nuts and salad dressings.

“Growing and expanding our offerings has always been an important part of our business philosophy at Tractor, and we’re so excited to be launching our new Tractor At Home service to help families and households who are looking for healthy, fresh meal solutions,” said Tractor co-owner Meghan Clarke.

“Tractor’s curated boxes are a fun and easy way to simplify your meal planning at home, and they also make a thoughtful gift idea for your loved ones this holiday season.”

Choose a plan for two meals, six meals or 10 meals with the flexibility to fully customize the offerings to suit your household’s needs.

Customers will also be able to pause or cancel their subscription at any time.

For a limited-time only, customers will receive a 30% discount off their first order to try out the service for themselves at an incredible price point.

Tractor At Home

When: Launches Nov. 30th, 2020

Where: Place your order on their website

