It’s Official, a Tornado Hit Vancouver & Here Are Photos of The Damage

For those that saw a twirling wind funnel over the weekend, it’s been confirmed that it was a tornado that hit Vancouver.

Environment Canada has estimated that a tornado with wind speeds up to 110 km/hour had passed over the University of British Columbia on Saturday, November 6.

While the rating of EF0 was provided, making it a low-grade tornado, there was visible damage that resulted from the Vancouver tornado.

The storm was reported initially over the Strait of Georgia and west of the Vancouver International Airport. This was at about 5:00 p.m. From there it was seen by many residents and people commuting sweeping over the UBC campus.

Although no one was hurt, the weather office did put out a watch. Buses, pedestrians and cyclists were detoured from a main road that had to be cleared of fallen trees and debris on Monday morning.

Here’s a Closer Look

Looks like a LARGE waterspout outside Vancouver airport #yvr #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/LLWcaAQCmY — Prairie Storm Chasers (@PrairieChasers) November 7, 2021

Scenes from my Sunday long run around #UBC the morning after an ultra-rare tornado touched down on campus. Crews were all over working hard to clear the roads, but University Ave is still closed to traffic. Stay safe out there! #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/IzqclMohjD — Elizabeth Samuels (@elizsamuels) November 7, 2021

This has been another one of those strange weather phenomenon’s that Western B.C. has been seeing.

First heat domes and weather bombs, then rainbows, and now a tornado. We wonder what could be next…

