4 B.C. Hotels Named To TripAdvisor’s Top 5 Hotels in Canada

B.C. is the home to many of Canada’s best hotels, according to a review on TripAdvisor.

The travel review website released its 2020 Travellers Choice Awards list on Tuesday, listing Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel and Spa as the top spot for Canadian hotels.

The hotel has a 5/5 rating on TripAdviser with 3,505 reviews.

“The staff at The Magnolia Hotel are the most professional, friendly, helpful, polite and personable of any staff we have encountered anywhere in the world,” wrote one review from February. “The service at The Magnolia compares to Ritz Carlton hotels.”

But that isn’t the only B.C. hotel on the list, as it also includes:

Loden Hotel

L’Hermitage Hotel

Shangri-La Hotel

Other spots in the top 10 are from Montreal and Quebec City, while Wedgewood Hotel and Spa in Vancouver makes number six.

This comes as B.C. entered Phase 3 of its Restart plan earlier this summer, which allowed hotels to welcome guests once more. Travel within the province is allowed, although health officials warn people to keep safety measures in place.

