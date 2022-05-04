This Tofino Resort Offers Private Tours To A Remote Floating Sauna

Escape to the wilderness of the serene Clayoquot Sound to reconnect with both nature and yourself.

Tofino Resort + Marina recently unveiled its West Coast Floating Sauna Experience, which takes guests on a once-in-a-lifetime trek to a remote sauna tucked away in the lush territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.

Merging wellness and wilderness

Those who embark on this adventure will take a 30-minute boat ride to the destination, where they will then be left on their own for a few hours to enjoy the amenities with their group.

Merging wellness and wilderness together, the experience allows guests to have a sweat session in the sauna, before taking an icy plunge in the ocean, and then warming back up again by their own personal campfire.

In true Nordic fashion, it’s encouraged to complete the hot-cold cycle as many times as needed.

Relax in hammock or go for a paddle

Guests can also unwind by laying in one of the hammocks hanging above the ocean or by taking out a paddle board to explore one of the nearby islands.

Best of all, it’s nestled in a quiet corner of the region that sees little to no boat activity and there’s no cell service.

Therefore, guests can truly disconnect from their devices and the outside world, until their tour guide returns to take them back to the resort.

Exploring Tofino’s wild backyard

The likelihood of spotting wildlife on the journey is also a big draw to the destination.

The area is home to several majestic creatures, including eagles, sea lions, otters, black bears and wolves.

The six-hour trek starts from $1,000 plus tax for a group of four. Tours run year-round through Tofino Resort + Marina’s Marine Adventure Centre.

Cook your catch

For an additional $49 per person, guests can extend the experience by having their guide drop some crab and prawn traps on the way back.

Then, they can get their fresh catch for dinner at the on-site 1909 Kitchen as part of the restaurant’s unique “Cook Your Catch” option.

The meal will include plenty of sides and sauces to go with your seafood.

Relaxing stay in nature

Finally, after a day of relaxation, visitors can further unwind inside one of the resort’s spacious suites featuring awe-inspiring views of all the beauty Tofino has to offer.

Tofino Resort + Marina is located right in the heart of the quaint town, mere minutes away from the region’s best beaches.

It acts as an idyllic home base, where guests can stay with endless opportunities of things to do and see around them.

Tofino Resort + Marina

Address: 634 Campbell St, Tofino

