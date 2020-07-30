Here’s Everything You Can Do in Metro Vancouver For The Long Weekend

Vancouver has been seeing some hot summer temperatures lately, so it’s a good time to get out and enjoy it—especially for the long weekend. From swimming to outdoor movies and museums, there’s lots to do in the city.
RELATED: Here’s The 4 Public Plazas In Vancouver People Will Be Allowed To Drink
So, with a face mask and hand sanitizer, here’s 14 things you can do in Vancouver this long weekend:
Visit Burnaby Village Museum
Burnaby’s outdoor museum recently reopened, so you can return to the 1920’s. Burnaby Village Museum’s carousel will remain closed, however, but of course there’s plenty more to do.
When: Now open, 11 am-4:30 pm
Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby
Head To The Pools
With hotter days to come, four of Vancouver’s pools have opened to the public—with safety measures in place. Just remember to book your 90-minute slot ahead of time.
When: Book a time online
Where: Kitsilano, Maple Grove, Second Beach and New Brighton pools
Twilight Drive-In Theatre
While many events are off-limits this summer, you can still visit Twilight Drive-In Theatre. Located in Langley, you can catch many films this long weekend, including Transformers, Star Wars and Liar Liar.
When: Times vary
Where: 260th Street & Fraser Highway
Sail The High Seas
If you’re looking for something different to do with the kids this long weekend, check out Pirate Adventures. Here, you can board a pirate ship and set sail near Granville Island, all while enjoying an interactive theatre show.
When: Weekends, from 11 am-7:45 pm
Where: 1820 Mast Tower Road, Vancouver
Playland Is Here For The Summer
With safety precautions in place, Playland has reopened many of its rides and attractions for families. There are safety measures in place and patrons will get “fun” masks to wear while they enjoy the rides.
When: Friday-Sundays during two time slots. From 10:30 am-2:30 pm or 3:30 pm-7:30 pm
Where: Hastings Park, 2901 E. Hastings St
Support The Vancouver Aquarium
After a three-month closure, the Vancouver Aquarium opened back up to the public last month. So, this weekend, you can revisit some of your favourite sea animals from the otters to the jellyfish.
When: Open now
Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Explore The Polygon Gallery
The Polygon Gallery is telling the Vancouver Canucks’ history through a photo exhibit, with rare images from the 1950’s and onward. But this is the last weekend to catch it, so go while you can.
When: Now until August 2nd, 2020
Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver
Cross The Capilano Suspension Bridge
North Vancouver’s most popular attraction reopened to the public last month. Rain or shine, people can now return and explore from 9 am-6 pm.
When: Now until October 12th
Where: 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver
Flyover Canada
Although most travelling is still off the table, you can enjoy views of Canada through this flight simulator experience. You just have to plan your visit to Flyover Canada ahead of time with a booking.
When: Book a time
Where: 201-999 Canada Place
Walk Through The VanDusen Botanical Garden
VanDusen Botanical Garden reopened in May, but with several safety measures in place. The Vancouver gardens is only allowing 30 people in at a time, with several pathways limited to one-way only.
When: Book a time
Where: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver
Eat Out At The Brentwood Great Takeout
The Brentwood Great Takeout is happening every Saturday from 11 am-6 pm. Here, you can choose from some of the best food trucks, including REEL Mac and Cheese, Rocky Point Ice Cream, The Truckin’ BBQ, Donairs Irvine and more.
When: Every weekend until September 26th.
Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue
Canucks Drive-Thru
The Vancouver Canucks haven’t played a game at Rogers Arena since March, but they’re welcoming fans back anyway. The Canucks have turned the arena into a drive-thru food stop, where people can order meals for pick-up from local restaurants. You can access the drive-thru from Expo Boulevard between Wednesday and Sunday.
When: Wednesday to Sunday
Where: 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Enjoy The Sun at Cultus Water Park & Adventure Park
Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park are both open for the season, but there are safety measures in place. However, there will be streamlined pricing for each park, so you can enjoy your time near the lake this summer.
When: Now until September 7th
Where: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.
Take a Dip at Big Splash Water Park
This weekend, you can cool off at Big Splash Water Park. The park features seven acres worth of water slides to people of all ages to enjoy.
When: Now until September 7th
Where: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen
For other things to check out in Vancouver this weekend, head to our Events section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.