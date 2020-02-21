This Weekend’s Weather Forecast Returns to Mostly Rain in Vancouver

Vancouverites have been lucky with the weather this weekend, but the forecast calls for a return to rain.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with some clouds, before they roll in more heavily with some light rain tonight.

The light rain continues Saturday morning, alongside five degree temperatures. But it will clear up in the afternoon, as we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, reports The Weather Network.

Sunday will be a wet one, however, with about 10 mm of rain in the morning and another 5 mm in the afternoon. Sunday is expected to sit at seven degrees.

So, how will you enjoy the weather forecast this weekend?

