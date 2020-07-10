Nearly A Third Of British Columbians Have Been Unable To Make Rent

Although B.C. is in Phase 3 of its Restart plan, many British Columbians are still struggling to make their rent.

Coast Capital Savings recently released a poll that underlines the financial impact of COVID-19.

RELATED: The U.S. Is Trying To Convince Canada To Reopen The Border

According to the study, 28% of respondents reported they have missed or only been able to make partial payments on their monthly rent or mortgage payments.

“This is an incredibly stressful time for many individuals and families,” said Matt Atkinson, Director, Strategic Initiatives, Coast Capital Savings. “The impact was swift, wide-reaching and significant for those who haven’t accumulated savings or rainy-day fund to help provide a cushion.”

The poll also found the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted 38% of British Columbians’ employment. And in the last three months, 37% of residents said their personal finances have worsened. While 23% said their debt levels have increased over the same time period.

The online poll surveyed 802 residents from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver island, between June 17-21st.

Federal funding has reached spending levels not seen since World War Two, in an effort to help people during the pandemic.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.

Featured photo: mokastet / Flickr