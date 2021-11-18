21 Fun Things To Do In And Around Vancouver This Weekend (Nov 19-21)

As we recuperate from the storm and floods this week, it may help to look ahead.

If you need some ideas for things to do or perhaps even just to start making a holiday bucket list, there are no shortage of things happening.

Here is your roundup of fun things to do in and around Metro Vancouver this weekend.

This Weekend – November 19-21

See A Million Twinkling Lights at Glow

Given the success of last year’s experience, Glow Langley is bringing back its drive-through winter wonderland event. Guests can enjoy magical landscapes, a million twinkling light displays, and festive joy all from the comfort of their car. This holiday event kicks off on November 18, 2021.

Don’t Miss the Lunar Eclipse of The Century

For the first time since the 15th century there will be a lunar eclipse that will last over three hours. It will be a Blood Moon lunar eclipse taking place on November 18-19, 2021. The full moon will actually slide into the Earth’s shadow.

Experience ‘Lights with Heights’

With much anticipation Canyon Lights will be returning to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park from November 20th, 2021. You can witness the Capilano River become illuminated, while walking across the illuminated 140 metres long breath-taking suspension bridge. The entire rainforest and infamous Treetops Adventure is also lit up with dazzling lights.

Get Inspired by Lights of Hope

The Lights of Hope will be appearing once again as of November 18 at St. Pauls Hospital in downtown Vancouver. Located at 1081 Burrard Street, the lights take up the entire front interface of the hospital. They bring hope to patients and support staff, and joy to passerbys. People are encouraged to give hope by donating at the Living Light installation or online.

Get A Drink With Santa at ‘Tinseltown’

Starting November 19, a Christmas themed pop-up bar will be open for guests on Granville Street in Vancouver. Tinseltown’ is a fully immersive Santa’s workshop inspired cocktail bar that is likely to be very popular this winter. There will be festive lights, decor, and even Santa and his elves.

Experience the Sistine Chapel in Vancouver

If you love the art of ages, experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in Vancouver. Opening to the public on November 19, 2021, the exhibit will take place at Canada Place. Without going to Rome, this will allow you to see a life-sized close-up of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the Eastside Culture Crawl

From November 18-21, Parker Street Studios is welcoming everyone to experience the Eastside Culture Crawl at 1000 Parker Street, Suite 206 in Vancouver. The studio will be opening its doors to the public to take in art based on Vancouver streetscapes. David Wilson is known to captivate Vancouver art lovers.

On-Going Things To Do

Experience Magical Illuminated Art

Witness Lumière which started last weekend. A number of illuminated artwork displays is expanding throughout Vancouver’s downtown core. Back for its 8th year, Lumière will be spread across to mesmerize in various pockets of Vancouver’s West End.

Have A Blast At The Vancouver Christmas Market

Back at Jack Poole Plaza, the Vancouver Christmas Market opens up on November 13. Offering an authentic German Christmas market appeal, this festival unites everyone and offers attractions, delicious eats and treats, hot seasonal drinks, twinkling lights and more. This European-inspired Christmas village will sure be a must-see of the season.

Walk Through an Enchanted Garden (For Free)

The City of Surrey is putting on a free illuminated nature trail experience through Bear Creek Park and it’s expected to be absolutely magical. The light displays are dazzling and make for beautiful photo opportunities, not to mention bringing cheer to all your holiday-loving senses.

Check Out Imagine Picasso

Imagine Picasso opened to the public, allowing guests to experience 200 of Pablo Picasso’s paintings from various eras of his life. Slightly different from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit, the set up for this event mimics an illusive maze where visitors can roam around gazing at moving art come to life, quite literally. The exhibit will run until January 8, 2022.

Eat in a Heated Bubble Dome

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge has brought back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour. This year, the reimagined private dining experience will feature five brand new domes as well. You can eat outdoors, while being heated and enjoying panoramic views overlooking Stanley Park and onto the North Shore. There are also a few other dining domes around if you want to check out new places.

Discover Hidden Lounges and Speakeasies

What started as murmurs surrounded by a hint of secrecy, a new hidden lounge opened up in Chinatown, and it is one worth checking out—if you have the password that is. As a matter of fact, it’s not the only. If you’re up for more mystery, check out some of the other Vancouver speakeasies and secret bars.

Shop At The Largest Christmas Store in BC

The Christmas Store at Potters Nursery is back. The entire nursery has transformed into a magical winter wonderland and has all your holiday wants and needs. The massive 28,000 sq-ft space is full of enchanted decor, wonderful gifts, and so much more. A number of themes that make this spot worthy of being added to your holiday “things to do” bucket list.

Check Out The Art of John and Yoko

If you are a John Lennon fan or of Yoko Ono, the Vancouver Art Gallery is hosting “Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko” started last week. The exhibit will look at the couples collaborative projects as well as artistic instruction work by Yoko Ono.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. Check out the educational program available for kids as well. Take advantage of the exhibit on now before it’s gone for good.

Get Dazzled At A Hidden Wonders Show

Have a magical experience in New West by checking out this Hidden Wonders is a 75-minute performance by Canadian magician Shawn Farquhar. Champion of Magic, who is originally from Maple Ridge, B.C. The show is getting rave reviews from across North America. The coolest part is that the venue is hidden and secret to only ticket holders.

Catch a Movie on the Big Screen

Fall is a perfect time to hit the movie theatres with some buttery popcorn. There is are some blockbusters to watch. New this week include Dune, Eternals and Clifford: The Big Red Dog. Still in theatres are hits like Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage as well as The Addams Family 2.

For an extra special experience, check out the new 19+ VIP Cinemas that is open in Burnaby.

Eat A Good Meal and Pretend You Are On Vacation

Fall is a great time to explore the amazing restaurants Vancouver is surrounded with. There are a few that stand out in terms of “vacation” vibes and may make you feel you are away. For those closer to Langley, there are a number of restaurants worth checking out too. As always, there is something for everyone.

Check Out A New Must-Try Dessert Bar Bakery

A new bakery has opened up in Burquitlam and it’s a dessert lovers paradise. With over 30 different options of gourmet bars, BjornBar Bakery seems to have a little something for everyone with a sweet tooth. This new bakery is trending and has unique seasonal items that should be on every foodie’s radar.

Play Inside Unique Displays At The Moon and Back Gallery

An impressive immersive experience just reopened in Richmond and it is absolutely stunning. The Moon and Back Gallery has a series of rooms with augmented virtual reality. The experience will make you smile, bring your pictures to life, and is truly out of this world.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you enjoy your weekend activities!

