15 Fun Things To Do In And Around Vancouver This Weekend (Nov 5-7)

Happy November, winter is officially around the corner.

As soon as November hits, the mood and surrounding change into a more festive approach. As we look forward to the incoming load of holiday events and festivals (of which there are many, stay tuned), there are still many fun fall things going on across Metro Vancouver that are happening.

Here is your roundup of fun things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

This Weekend – November 5-7

Shop At The Largest Christmas Store in BC

The Christmas Store at Potters Nursery is back. The entire nursery has transformed into a magical winter wonderland and has all your holiday wants and needs. The massive 28,000 sq-ft space is full of enchanted decor, wonderful gifts, and so much more. There are also a number of themes that make this spot worthy of being added to your holiday “things to do” bucket list.

Get Crave-worthy Donuts in Langley

You can now get Lee’s donuts in Langley. This iconic donut shop has officially opened up its Langley pop-up location inside the Willowbrook Shopping Centre and fans are here for it. Fans can get various flavours of their cake donuts to enjoy.

Eat in a Heated Bubble Dome

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge has brought back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour. This year, the reimagined private dining experience will feature five brand new domes as well. You can eat outdoors, while being heated and enjoying panoramic views overlooking Stanley Park and onto the North Shore.

Check out the Meat & Cheese Festival

Happening this weekend, this artisan Cheese and Meat Festival is back. This culinary event celebrates artisan shops across the Pacific Northwest and showcases everything you would typically see on a charcuterie board. So if you love cured meats, cheeses, pickles, spreads and breads then this festival is for you.

Walk Through an Enchanted Garden (For Free)

Starting Saturday November 5th, the City of Surrey will be putting on a free illuminated nature trail experience through Bear Creek Park and it’s expected to be absolutely magical. The light displays are dazzling and make for beautiful photo opportunities, not to mention bringing cheer to all your holiday-loving senses.

On-Going Things To Do

Check Out Imagine Picasso

Imagine Picasso opened to the public, allowing guests to experience 200 of Pablo Picasso’s paintings from various eras of his life. Slightly different from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit, the set up for this event mimics an illusive maze where visitors can roam around gazing at moving art come to life, quite literally. The exhibit will run until January 8, 2022.

Go Through a Drive-Thru Chipotle

The first ever drive-thru ‘Chipotlane’ concept in Canada has officially opened this week in Port Coquitlam. This unique store concept has only been around for 2 years, but has quickly become popular in America. Take a peak inside.

Eat A Good Meal and Pretend You Are On Vacation

Fall is a great time to explore the amazing restaurants Vancouver is surrounded with. There are a few that stand out in terms of “vacation” vibes and may make you feel you are away. For those closer to Langley, there are a number of restaurants worth checking out too. As always, there is something for everyone.

Play Inside Unique Displays At The Moon and Back Gallery

An impressive immersive experience just reopened in Richmond and it is absolutely stunning. The Moon and Back Gallery has a series of rooms with augmented virtual reality. The experience will make you smile, bring your pictures to life, and is truly out of this world.

Discover Hidden Lounges and Speakeasies

What started as murmurs surrounded by a hint of secrecy, a new hidden lounge opened up in Chinatown, and it is one worth checking out—if you have the password that is. As a matter of fact, it’s not the only. If you’re up for more mystery, check out some of the other Vancouver speakeasies and secret bars.

Check Out The Art of John and Yoko

If you are a John Lennon fan or of Yoko Ono, the Vancouver Art Gallery is hosting “Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko” started last week. The exhibit will look at the couples collaborative projects as well as artistic instruction work by Yoko Ono.

Enjoy A Nice Fall Walk

There’s nothing better than the crisp days of Fall in BC. Something about the smell in the air and the leaves on the ground brings new life to the city. This Friday and Saturday is looking to be the perfect fall weather to go explore the city and see the changing colours. It is the perfect time to go for a walk, reset, and get into the Autumn mood. Just remember your rain gear.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. There is even an educational program available for kids. Take advantage of the exhibit on now.

Get Dazzled At A Hidden Wonders Show

s in New West. Hidden Wonders is a 75-minute performance by Canadian magician Shawn Farquhar. Champion of Magic, who is originally from Maple Ridge, B.C. The show is getting rave reviews from across North America. The coolest part is that the venue is hidden and secret to only ticket holders.

Catch a Movie on the Big Screen

Fall is a perfect time to hit the movie theatres with some buttery popcorn. There is are some blockbusters to watch, including the latest Marvel hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage as well as The Addams Family 2.

For an extra special experience, check out the new 19+ VIP Cinemas that is open in Burnaby.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you enjoy your weekend activities!

