15 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (March 18 – 20)

It’s going to rain all weekend, according to the weather forecast. But last weekend’s report called for the same thing and there were plenty of dry times. So it’s time to get out of the house, bring your mask or not depending on preference, and enjoy the following fun things to do in Vancouver.

Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend

Monster Jam

After facing multiple cancellations due to the pandemic, Monster Jam is finally returning to Vancouver. Guests are invited to soak in the soothing sounds of revving engines and 12,000-pound trucks flipping over. This year’s competitor list features a wide array of monster trucks including Earthshaker, Grave Digger, Jailbird, Jurassic Attack, Megalodon and Scooby-Doo to name a few.

When & Where: March 18 – 20 at the Pacific Coliseum

Puff The Magic Improv Show

Event organizers offer a night of chill comedy, the vibe seems highly 420 friendly. “Puff is the improv show that elevates comedy to that DRAGON level. First half the comedy is stone cold, second half is lava hot. #WeGetHigh” Masks are mandatory to enter the venue, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

When & Where: March 18 at China Cloud, 524 Main St.

The Comedy Ring: Parts Unknown

A new comedy club has opened in East Vancouver. This weekend’s shows feature Steev Letts, Jon Gagnon, Robert Peng, Marito Lopez, Chris Griffin, Gina Harms, Hector Rivas and Byron Bertram. There are shows all weekend.

When & Where: March 18 at 1641 Venables

CelticFest

It already started on March 16, but this Friday you can catch Dani Larkin and Odhran Murphy. The event goes all weekend with kids story telling, and plenty of musical artists ranging from traditional Irish to more contemporary music. There is also giant Jenga, a kids zone, food trucks and a beer tent.

When & Where: March 16 – 20 at Robson Square

Minion Convention

This according to a Reddit post, but apparently minions are headed to downtown Vancouver on Saturday. Be advised that only Minion language will be spoken so don’t be surprised if no one wants to speak English with you.

When & Where: March 19 at La Casita in Gastown

All Star Wrestling

It’s wrestling. Just watch the video.

When & Where: March 19 at the Maritime Labour Centre

Attend a Vancouver Canucks Game

Two home games this weekend – Saturday vs. the Calgary Flames and Sunday vs. the Buffalo Sabres.

When & Where: March 19 & March 20 at Rogers Arena

Vancouver International Travel Expo & Vancouver Wedding & Honeymoon

One $5 ticket is good for both expos, taking place Saturday and Sunday. You can learn about travel destinations, wedding stuff, compare deals, and enter to win prizes. The double billed event says it is one of the biggest consumer shows in 2022.

When & Where: March 19 & 20 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, East Exhibition Hall B

Celebrate Persian New Year

Juno Award winning Qalandar as well as musical ensemble Vashaan will play Iranian music rarely heard in North America. Persian new year or Nowruz is on March 20 this year.

When & Where: March 20 at the Mel Lehan Hall at St. James, 3214 W. 10th Vancouver

Comedy Ting

This Sunday hosted by Ruthless Ravi Khanna featuring Jonny Paul, Byron Bertram, Darcy Boon Collins, Dino Archie, Dylan Rhymer and Mike Greenwood.

When & Where: March 20 at Calabash

Ongoing Things To Do

Improv Cocktail Hour – Comedy With A Twist

Every Saturday at 10 p.m. Havana Theatre on Commercial Dr. hosts improv night with cocktails. Be whisked away by the magic of comedy or alcohol or both.

When & Where: March 19 at Havana Theatre

T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

Go For An Outdoor Undercover Skate

The Shipyards Skate Plaza has extended its season to the end of Spring Break (March 28). It’s another worthy place to spend some time if the weather holds up.

When & Where: Until March 28 at the North Vancouver Shipyards Skate Plaza

Watch Tom and Jerry for $2.99 At Cineplex

Cineplex’s Family Favourites program lets you pay $2.99 per person and this offer lasts the rest of the month. On Saturdays, from 11 a.m. onwards people can see cheap movies at participating Cineplex theatres. The link for the favourites program is down; but, if you go to a participating theatre’s website and select Tom and Jerry you will be given the option to purchase cheap tickets.

When & Where: March 19 at participating Cineplex locations – Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis; Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill; Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas; SilverCity Riverport Cinemas; Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal; Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford; Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

