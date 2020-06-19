Everything You Can Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend

Vancouver is slowly starting to open back up as quarantine restrictions lift. And as summer officially kicks off Saturday, now is the time to embrace all your city has to offer – but with caution, of course.

So that means while you should go out and enjoy what’s open, be sure to do so with face coverings and social distancing.

With that in mind, here’s 11 things you can do in Metro Vancouver this weekend:

After two protests against racial injustice in Vancouver, organizers are hosting a Freedom From Hate march. Happening on what is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, the march is set to kick off at 4 pm.

When: Friday, June 19, 2020

Where: Jack Poole Plaza

North Vancouver’s most popular attraction is reopening to the public this weekend. Starting Friday, people will be able to return and explore from 9 am-6 pm.

When: Reopening Friday, June 19, 2020

Where: 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver

Although most travelling is still off the table, you can enjoy views of Canada through this flight simulator experience. Flyover Canada is opening back up to the public, Thursday.

When: Reopening Thursday, June 18, 2020

Where: 201-999 Canada Place

After months of being closed, the White Rock pier has reopened to the public, along with the Promenade, so you can enjoy waterfront views once again.

When: Reopened Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Where: 15322 White Rock Promenade

The PNE is hosting its second drive-through event and this round is coming just in time for Father’s Day. This weekend, you can head to Pacific Coliseum for food vendors, including stands from the Fair Ribfest, and a car show. That will include dozens of classic, vintage, muscle and hot rods.

When: Thursday, June 18-21, 2020

Where: Enter off Renfrew Street, North of the Pacific Coliseum

The 2020 Abbotsford Agrifair isn’t happening as planned this year, but they’re still offering mini donuts with a drive-thru. So, head down to Exhibition Park from 11 am-7 pm this weekend.

When: Friday, June 19-21, 2020

Where: 32470 Haida Dr, Abbotsford

As businesses across the city begin to reopen, one Vancouver nightclub will be welcoming people back this Saturday. Studio Lounge and Nightclub is offering table and limited bar service, but is keeping the dance floor closed for now.

When: Saturday, June 20, 2020

Where: 919 Granville Street, Vancouver

VanDusen Botanical Garden reopened to the public last month, but with several safety measures in place. The Vancouver gardens is only allowing 30 people in at a time, with several pathways limited to one-way only.

When: Book times alone

Where: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

The annual Car-Free event is happening a little differently this year, as people will be celebrating online this weekend. Just log on through the website from 12-7 pm, Sunday.

When: Sunday, June 21, 2020

Where: Online

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t played a game at Rogers Arena since March, but they’re welcoming fans back in a new way. The Canucks are turning the arena into a drive-thru food stop, where people can order meals for pick-up from local restaurants. You can access the drive-thru from Expo Boulevard between Wednesday and Sunday.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Where: 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

If you’re looking for some adventure, Whistler Bungee is offering 50% of bungee jumps, but only until Friday. Head up if you’re in need of an adrenaline rush!

When: Friday, June 19, 2020

Where: Book online

For other virtual things to check out in Vancouver, head to our Events section.