Get ready for the long weekend with a list of fun things to do.

This weekend there is a slurry of activities to take advantage of. Whether it’s something that is new and exclusive, or something ongoing that you can finally get a chance to explore, we have you covered.

Check out your activities guide, make your list, and create some sunny memories this long weekend.

RELATED:

This Long Weekend – July 30-August 2

Check Out A Sunflower Festival

Sunflowers galore, there are a number of festivals to check out these fresh blooms no matter where you live. The Sunflower Festivals are happening in various cities and all are opening up this week in Abbotsford, Richmond and Chilliwack. In each field there are hundreds of blooms to enjoy with lots of picture opportunities and other features. Check out out each city listed for their unique offerings.

Do Outdoor Yoga at McArthurGlen

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet will be hosting two 45 minute morning Hatha sessions on Monday, August 2nd, at 8:00 am and 9:15 am. Attendees are encouraged to sign up for a slot online, as space is limited and you must be 18+ to attend. Ticket prices are $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross appeal for Canadian wildfires. They will also be hosting live painting and music with local artists Saturday through Monday from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

Show Your Pride

There are a number of Vancouver Pride events happening all weekend long. You can participate in a teddy bears family picnic, prom in the park, pride picnic or pride parade. There is also an interactive musical pride themed art installation at Bentall Centre. Check out the calendar and choose your event at Vancouver Pride.

Powell Street Festival

Vancouver’s Japanese-Canadian Powell Street Festival in 2021 celebrates Japanese-Canadian culture around Oppenheimer Park in East Vancouver. The festival is happening on Saturday and Sunday of July 31st and August 1st. In addition to the events on the long weekend, activities are also happening online throughout the month of July.

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live Festival

Shipyards Live is a brand new summer series with 16 days of excitement taking place over 8 weeks. Taking place at North Vancouver’s popular Shipyards, this event starts on Friday July 30, and will be on every Friday and Saturday until September 18. The cost for the event is totally free, and festivities will take place throughout the day until 10 pm each night.

Attend A Fair in Richmond

The Summer Carnival at Lansdowne Centre is back for one week only and the forecast calls for nothing but sunshine. This 11-day event is taking place from July 23 to August 2, just in time for the BC Day long weekend. The annual Richmond carnival is a local favourite for young ones, hosted by West Coast Amusements, the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada.

Tsawwassen Sun Festival

The Tsawwassen Sun Festival is a 3-day event that is packed with games, family-friendly events, competitions and even a parade. There will be antique hunting and skateboarding at the South Delta Recreation Centre, Bingo at KinVillage, and a number of attractions and events at Winskill Park. There will even be a drive-in movie being shown for the littles at this year’s festival.

On-Going Activities

Ride The New Eagle Coaster

The massive roller coaster on top of Cypress Mountain just opened up this week. Get a thrilling experience while taking in the views on top of the mountain. If you want to ponder before you take the ride, check out pictures of some riders that enjoyed the Eagle Coaster on opening week.

Attend A Beer Garden

The Parallel 49 Brewing Company in Vancouver reopened their massive beer garden this summer which features a 120-seat patio. Along with its full selection of beers, they also have a full kitchen and amazing views. It’s definitely worth checking out this large and beautiful outdoor space.

Visit the Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market officially opens on July 23rd, and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through September 6th, 2021 from 7 pm to 12 am. You will need to purchase tickets online through their app to check it out. There will be vendor stalls as well as a bunch of new foods to try.

Try A New Water Sport

Make the most out of the warm weather while it lasts, and try one of these fun date ideas on water. Have you ever tried water biking through false creek or having a BBQ while floating around Granville island? Well what Better time than now. If you’re feeling even more adventurous, there are Flyboarding in Kelowna or Whitewater Rafting in Whistler. The possibilities are endless, this sunny weekend.

Check Out a New Patio

Although going to a patio doesn’t seem like a new idea, there are plenty of patios that are quite literally hidden gems and must be added to a patio bucket list for the summer. The ambiance, the views, or the oasis creation has made some patio stand out. Check out 7 hidden gem patios to see which one you haven’t tried yet.

Get On Some Rides At Playland

Summer isn’t quite the same without a trip to Playland. Enjoy rides and games with special lighting, making for a summer evening that will seem like it is out of the move Grease. The Fair at PNE will also be returning in August.

Visit Othello Tunnels

One of BC’s most popular spots has finally reopened for the season. Othello tunnels were closed for most of last year due to rock fall and landslides, however they finally announced their reopening. This popular attraction features 5 tunnels and amazing views and trails of the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park. The site does get busy though, so remember to get there early.

Watch a Movie on the Big Screen

Movie theatre’s finally reopened this month and there is a lot to catch up on. There is a great line-up of blockbusters to watch this summer. Marvel’s Black Widow was just released and there have already been some great reviews. A few other movies currently being featured are: Cruella, The Boss Baby: Family Business, F9 The Fast Saga, A Quiet Place Part II, The Forever Purge, and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

For an extra special experience, check out the new 19+ VIP Cinemas that just opened in Burnaby.

Get Spell Bound At Wings and Wizards

Started this week, Wings and Wizards is being held at BC Place Stadium and entertaining to any wizardry and Harry Potter fans. With over 7,000-sq-ft of event space, using cutting-edge interactive technologies and motion tracking devices. It is said to create a fun and immersive environment for the whole family. If you are undecided, take a sneak peak.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit is an interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and will be around all summer. Take a peak inside.

Walk Through a Van Gogh Painting

The Imagine Van Gogh exhibit has been a popular spot for many since it’s launch earlier this year. Tickets has sold out multiple times, with dates being extended until fall. Now may be the best time to experience this for yourself. Here is a look inside.

FlyOver Hawaii

It may be a while until international travel restrictions are lifted, so this could be the perfect time to try out FlyOver Canada’s latest experience “Hawaii From Above”. The ride takes you on a virtual flight across multiple landscapes, using 360° visuals, wind, mist, and scents to enhance the experience. The event takes place from June 18 – August 15.

Check Out The New Rec Room

The Rec Room at the Amazing Brentwood Mall just opened this past week in Burnaby. This massive amusement area features 2 dinning areas and over 90 arcade games for gamers of all ages. From classics like skee ball and racing to physical games like table tennis and billiards.

Get Treats At One Of BC’s Biggest Candy Stores

Satisfy your cravings at Ricardo’s Kandy Korner, which is just steps away from White Rock Beach. The shop boasts having the biggest candy store in the province, with an incredible selection to suit the taste buds of any candy lover.

Eat From A Food Truck

No weekend is complete without a delicious food treat. The area near the intersection of Broadway and Granville Street is hosting a regular weekend pop-up food-truck festival called “Thank Granville It’s Food trucks” (TGIF). With about 20 different food trucks with varying weekly schedules, the event offers something new each weekend. The festival will take place every Friday and Saturday for the whole summer.

Catapult Into a Lake

Harrison Hot Springs has a floating water park right on the lake and it opens this weekend on June 26. This crowd-pleasing adventure is equipped with multiple inflatable slides, swings, teeter-totters, and platforms where you can catapult yourself into the water. It’s a perfect way to cool off in high heat and also have a tonne of fun.

Experience A Sea Of Lavender

This new lavender farm has 7 acres covered in a variety of different lavenders. Lavenders are also known to have medicinal and calming qualities, which would make the visit extra enjoyable after a stressful year. Tickets are currently on sale, and they are open daily until October.

Take Advantage of Translink Discounts on Attractions

As part of the Reconnect campaign, Translink is offering riders a 25% discount on hundreds of local attractions, destinations and tours. It’s a perfect way to discover BC while not worrying about the ride. There are also more buses added onto routes to allow for more travel in certain regions.

Plan A Day To Go To Malahat

Although it’s a bit of a long trek, you may want to plan ahead and try to make it out to see this attraction now open. The Malahat SkyWalk is just outside of Victoria, the attraction consists of a 600 metre-long elevated walkway through a lush forest, adventure nets and a tube slide. The stunning spiral tower lookout is a first of its kind in the province.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you enjoy your July 23 weekend activities! If you catch a shot you want us to feature, make sure to tag us on Instagram using #604Now.

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.