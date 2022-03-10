11 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (March 11 – 13)

It’s going to rain, but what else is new. This weekend we have plenty of indoor events for you to consider to pass the time. Here is our list of 12 rainy day things to do.

Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend

Vancouver International Women In Film Festival

This is a virtual event, so you don’t even need to hazard going outside. It features 33 movies, 17 of which are Canadian.

When: March 8 – 18

B.C. Home And Garden Show

Enjoy the delights of gardening and home ownership, indoors at B.C. Place. You can get advice from experts on all things home and garden related.

When: March 10 – 13

Attend a Vancouver Canucks Game (Twice)

The Canucks play twice this weekend in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena. On Friday they play the Washington Capitals and on Sunday they play Tampa Lightning.

When: March 11 & March 13

Sonic Boom Music Festival

Tired of the bass music and debauchery, this music festival aims to take you away from all that noise. This events features music played on acoustic instruments written by B.C. composers.

When: March 11 – 13

March Mayhem

If two floors of dancehall, afrobeats, 90’s hip hop, rap and drill music sound like a lot of fun to you here you go. Sounds like it’s going to be a hoot.

When: March 12

80s Vs. 90s Night

Music from the past, brought forth again for you to dance to at the Fox Theatre. The Fox is one of Vancouver’s more dance oriented clubs. Online tickets are already sold out.

When: March 12

Ongoing Things To Do

Improv Cocktail Hour – Comedy With A Twist

Every Saturday at 10 p.m. Havana Theatre on Commercial Dr. hosts improv night with cocktails. Be whisked away by the magic of comedy or alcohol or both.

When: March 12

T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

FlyOver Iceland

Experience the near thrill of flying over glaciers, volcanoes and waterfalls. Witness the splendor of Vikings and trolls and enjoy lava cake without leaving Vancouver. Using state of the art technology to stimulate the feeling of flight this virtual reality experience lets you explore Iceland.

Go For An Outdoor Undercover Skate

The Shipyards Skate Plaza has extended its season to the end of Spring Break (March 28). It’s another worthy place to spend some time if the weather holds up.

When: Until March 28

Rawsome Comedy: Live Stand-Up

Comedy After Dark features stand-up comics every Friday! 2 Shows: 7:30 & 10pm. This week features Byran Bertram and Chris Turner.

When: March 11

