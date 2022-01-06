13 Fun Things To Do In & Around Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Jan 7-9)

Just like that, the first weekend of the year is here. And despite recent restrictions, and the abundance of snowfall across Metro Vancouver, there’s many activities you can enjoy.

Here’s our roundup of fun and exciting things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

RELATED:

Things To Do This Weekend

Go Skating Under The Sky

Enjoy gliding in this iconic space in the heart of downtown. Skating here is truly magical and feels like something out of a Christmas movie. Best of all, bring your own skates, and the experience is free!

Check Out The Shipyards Skate Plaza

The Shipyards’ North Vancouver large, covered outdoor plaza has been turned into a free ice rink for the season. Skate rental are also available on-site, along with helmets and skating aids. It’s open daily until February 28 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Experience ‘Lights with Heights’

With much anticipation Canyon Lights returned this year to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. You can witness the Capilano River being illuminated, while walking across the 140 metre breath-taking suspension bridge. The entire rainforest and infamous Treetops Adventure is also lit up with dazzling lights. The displays will be on until January 23.

Enjoy Junk Food as Art

There is a fun new gallery in Richmond where many beloved snacks and treats are on display in a super fun and interactive concept. The junk food gallery is on display at Lipont Gallery in Richmond. The best part is it’s entirely free.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. Check out the educational program available for kids as well. Take advantage of the exhibit on now before it’s gone for good.

Check Out The New Bridge in West Vancouver

Another beautiful pathway now exists amongst treetops here in B.C. The newest addition is a 200m long wooden “Trestle Bridge” in West Vancouver, on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort. The path provides stunning views of the Burrard Inlet, and the Burrard Peninsula.

Check Out The Art of John and Yoko

If you’re a John Lennon or Yoko Ono fan, you may be interested in the Vancouver Art Gallery’s exhibit “Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko”. The exhibit looks at the couple’s collaborative projects as well as artistic instruction work by Yoko Ono.

Experience the Sistine Chapel in Vancouver

If you love the art of ages, experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in Vancouver. The exhibit is on now at Canada Place. Without going to Rome, this will allow you to see a life-sized close-up of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo.

Go On a Kid-friendly Winter Walk or Hike

Bundle up and go for a winter walk in many of the beautiful locations here in B.C. There are some parks and trails that are even more beautiful in the winter. Queen Elizabeth Park, Green Timbers Forest, or Pacific Spirit Regional Park are just a fe that are perfect for a stroll with kids and are exceptionally beautiful during the winter-time. Be sure to wrap up though and wear the right footwear, it’s slippery out there.

Play Inside Unique Displays At The Moon and Back Gallery

This immersive experience in Richmond is a fun indoor activity to check out. The Moon and Back Gallery is best known for its themed rooms coupled with augmented virtual reality, perfect for your next trippy Instagram picture.

Check Out Imagine Picasso Before It’s Gone

Imagine Picasso has been inviting guests to experience 200 of Pablo Picasso’s paintings from various eras of his life. Slightly different from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit, the set up for this event mimics an illusive maze where visitors can roam around gazing at moving art come to life, quite literally. The exhibit will run until January 8, 2022.

Get Tickets To A New Immersive Cocktail Experience

A new fun cocktail experience is coming to Vancouver that will replace the previous Wizard’s Den and Tinseltown. This time it will be a mystical and fantasy-filled cocktail event that will mimic the Alice in Wonderland story. The experience will be filled with themed decor and drinks and is expected to sell out.

Try SnowShoeing

Don’t let the snow stop you from exploring this winter! Strap on your snowshoes and head outside with some beautiful snowshoe trails in BC. As with many of the local mountains, it is a good idea to check wait times and make reservations in advance.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you have a warm, safe and enjoyable weekend.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.