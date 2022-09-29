Fall is officially in full swing. And the weekend is the perfect time to explore all there is to see and do around Vancouver to get into the spirit of the season.

From Oktoberfest celebrations to spooky displays, here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Gore Street Vintage

Lovers of all things vintage have to check out this one-of-a-kind market.

It’s set to return this weekend with one of the city’s biggest collection of must-have vintage finds.

When & Where: Saturday, Oct. 1st and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 550 Malkin Avenue

All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market

Calling all crafters! Start the Halloween season with this epic craft market in New Westminster.

You’ll find the upper and lower levels of the hall filled with 60 Halloween loving vendors offering tons of spooky, witchy, gothic, geeky, nerdy, mysterious, strange and unusual oddities and collectables.

When & Where: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Sapperton Hall in New Westminster

Pumpkins After Dark

Walk through a pumpkin wonderland with over 6,000 hand-carved gourds to explore every step of the way at this outdoor Halloween event in Burnaby.

Besides lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, Pumpkins After Dark will feature music, sounds and special effects.

When & Where: Happening all weekend at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby’s Central Park

Surrey House of Horrors

Cougar Creek’s terrifying House Of Horrors is not for the faint of heart.

Those who dare can take part in three “haunts” at the event, including their Echoes of Abbath, which encourages guests to “follow the echoes of the ancient drums through the bowels of the dark underworld.”

When & Where: Happening all weekend at 12530 72nd Avenue in Surrey

Corn Mazes

Embark on a Mystery Maze at Taves Family Farms in Abbotsford, which is a must for all those looking for a bit more of a challenge. There’s also a mini maze for younger kids.

Other popular options include a mini corn maze at Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch in Surrey and the Chilliwack Corn Maze at Greendale Acres. Explore our complete guide.

When & Where: Happening all weekend at various locations

Pumpkin Patches

Go on a hunt for the perfect pumpkin at one of the many patches across Metro Vancouver.

Some of the best of the best include Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge and Richmond Country Farms in Richmond. They also have seasonal snacks, and other fun autumnal activities to take part in.

When & Where: All weekend at various locations

Parallel 49 Oktoberfest

East Vancouver’s Parallel 49 Brewing Company is throwing a massive bash for Oktoberfest that just might make you feel like you’ve been transported to Germany.

The brewery has been transformed into a beer garden where spectators can enjoy a lively atmosphere with beer (obviously), German eats and live entertainment.

When & Where: All weekend at 1950 Triumph Street

Maan Farms

Visit Maan Farms in Abbotsford for lots of fall fun. The family farm has two very different corn mazes to choose from. Visit during the day to frolic through their Enchanted Corn Maze, which is filled with magical creatures and suitable for all ages.

Or, adults can take part in a much more terrifying experience after dark. The farm has a haunted corn maze called Slaughterhouse, which is known as being the scariest corn maze in Canada.

There’s also a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and lots of delicious treats. Be sure to try their Pumpkin Spice Cream.

When & Where: All weekend at 790 McKenzie Road

Harvest Haus

Prost! Experience an adults-only German-themed Oktoberfest event at the PNE Forum this weekend only.

The 7th annual Harvest Haus will combining modern fare with authentic European harvest traditions. You don’t want to miss out on this one.

When & Where: All weekend at the PNE Forum

Michael Buble Concert

Hometown favourite Michael Bublé is bringing his new Higher Tour to Rogers Arena on October 1.

When: October 1 at Rogers Arena

When & Where

New Delta Casino’s Grand Opening Weekend

Cascades Casino Delta opened to the public today and will celebrate its grand opening all weekend. The casino features a gaming floor with entertainment and multiple dining and culinary options including their signature restaurants – Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service Buffet. When & Where: All weekend at 6005 Highway 17A, Delta, BC V4K 0B2

HowlOver at FlyOver Canada

This multi-dimensional theatre attraction is hosting its special seasonal film with a Halloween theme at Canada Place.

Fly over some spooky scenes this weekend to get into the Halloween spirit.

When & Where: All weekend at 999 Canada Place

Ongoing Things To Do

Circo Osorio Circus

When all else fails, join the circus! Or at least check out this Las Vegas-based act that is visiting Coquitlam, Abbotsford, Surrey, Tsawwassen and Richmond until Oct. 17.

Spectators can enjoy acrobats, clowns and jugglers at the Latin-inspired circus.

When & Where: Until Oct. 17 at various locations

Potion Putt Mini Golf

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic.

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market runs every Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: Friday from 5-10 p.m. at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday on the corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

