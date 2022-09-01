26 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Long Weekend (Sept 2-5)

It’s a long weekend and there’s just a few weeks of summer left to soak in. So now is the time to get out and about and enjoy all the fun things there are to see and do.

From food festivals to a massive warehouse sale, there’s something for everyone.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Aritzia Warehouse Sale

Shop ’til you drop at the Aritzia Warehouse Sale, where you’ll find items 50-90% off at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Pro tip: Head there early to minimize the time you spend in line. It’s open all weekend long from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Stock will be replenished daily.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Cypress Mountain Eagle Coaster

It’s your last chance of the summer to check out Cypress Mountain’s thrill-seeking Eagle Coaster. The mountaintop adventure is over 1.7 kilometres long and features a vertical drop of 279 m (900 ft).

Guests can reach speeds of up to 40 km/hr all while enjoying the views along the way.

When & Where: All weekend long at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver

Ahfomad Festival

Surrey Civic Plaza will be hosting the 7th annual Ahfomad Festival Friday through Sunday.

This year’s festivities will bring together artists, musicians, dancers and organizations from the Black Peoples Diaspora. The goal is to share their true stories from their perspective through music, dance, arts, stories and food.

When & Where: Friday through Sunday at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Avenue

Taiwan Fest

Once again this year, festival organizers are offering both in-person and virtual experiences. The focus of the 2022 festival is “The Stories of Independence” and will showcase Taiwanese and Canadian arts and culture to the world.

The Festival will have physical displays at the North Plaza of Vancouver Art Gallery. The online programs will showcase music performing, artist corner, tourism exhibition, and Taiwan cinema.

When & Where: Saturday through Monday at the Vancouver Art Gallery and online

The Rio Theatre Burlesque & Variety Show

An entertaining show awaits at The Rio Theatre this Saturday. Local Luminary April O’Peel has curated a show full of wonder sure to dazzle and delight audience members.

The theme is that there is no theme. These talented performers will each be performing one act of their choosing.

When & Where: Saturday at The Rio Theatre

Italian Food Festival and Mercato

Lovers of all things Italian have to check out this outdoor food festival on Sunday.

Celebrate Italian heritage by digging into a variety of authentic Italian dishes all day long. Pasta anyone?

When & Where: Sunday at 3075 Slocan Street



Vancouver Moonlit Guzheng Music Concert

For a magical concert, look no further than Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Sunday.

It will be taking place from 4 to 6 p.m.

When & Where: Sunday at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street

Polish Festival

Celebrate all things Polish at this festival happening on the North Shore on Sunday.

The 8th annual Polish Festival will be taking place from 1 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a family day of fun, music, and traditional Polish food and arts.

When & Where: Sunday at Shipbuilders Square & Pipe Show in North Vancouver

Victory Square Block Party

Head to the Victory Square Block Party on Sunday from 2 to 9 p.m.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and includes a variety of performances, vendors and a raffle draw.

When & Where: Sunday at Victory Square Park

Labour Day at Burnaby Village Museum

Burnaby Village Museum is the perfect place to go on Labour Day. They’re celebrating with free carousel rides and activities that are fun for the whole family. This is your last weekend to visit.

It’s taking place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. so don’t miss out.

When & Where: Monday at Burnaby Village Museum

Labour Day Picnic

Spend Labour Day by having a picnic with the whole family at Surrey’s Holland Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event will include lots of food options, as well as live music and plenty of games.

When & Where: Monday at Holland Park in Surrey

Ongoing Things To Do

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience, where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter. Expect things to get curious and curiouser.

The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the final dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Potion Putt Mini Golf

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

$3 Movies

Film lovers looking for something to do this Labour Day weekend can enjoy a day at the movies for only $3.00 (+tax) on Saturday, September 3 in celebration of National Cinema Day.

Participating theatres in Canada include Cineplex, Cinemas Guzzo, Cinemas Cine Entreprise, Imagine Cinemas, Landmark, Magic Lantern Theatres and many local independent theatres across the province.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic.

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market is back every Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: Friday from 5-10 p.m. at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave

Glow in the Dark Paddleboarding

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

When & Where: Each tour departs from Granville Island every Friday and Saturday

PNE

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is back, with an impressive line up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone. The Summer Night Concerts are also returning.

When & Where: All weekend at 2901 East Hastings Street

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site. The event features live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3 – 11 p.m. every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, admission is free, however carousel rides are $2.65

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday on the corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

