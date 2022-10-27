21 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Oct 28-30)

Halloween weekend is here! And we’ve got all the fun (and scary) things to do leading up to it so you can just stay home Monday night and binge on candy.

From drive-in movies to spooky displays, here’s our guide on the top things to do:

RELATED: Best Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses & Halloween Events in Vancouver

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Fright Nights

Fright Nights at Playland has seven haunted houses and 19 hair-rising rides this year.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also eerie decor, live performances and a bunch of monsters roaming around. And for the first time ever, there will be an opening “Scaremony,” complete with creepy cast members emerging from the fog to welcome guests at 6 p.m. each night.

When & Where: Happening all weekend at Playland

Spooktacular Halloween

Head to Britannia Mine Museum for a Halloween event unlike no other. The family-friendly experience will offer chills and thrills this Halloween season.

Search for hidden treasures on a special “Treasures of the Deep” remix of the mine’s underground tour.

When & Where: All weekend long at Britannia Mine Museum near Squamish

Halloween Drive-In Movie Nights

Stop by Semiahmoo Park in White Rock this weekend for Fresh Cinema’s Halloween themed drive-in movie.

Ghostbusters and Ghost will be playing on Friday while Hocus Pocus and The Exorcist will be playing on Saturday.

When & Where: Friday, Oct. 28 to Saturday, Oct. 29 at Semiahmoo Park in White Rock

Coquitlam Scream Park

A terrifying “Scream Park” is taking place at Coquitlam Centre now until Halloween.

Vancouver Horror Nights has transformed a section of the mall, with a series of eerie attractions including the House of Fear, Sacrifice Sensory Deprivation Maze and a Boogeyman Bash.

When & Where: All weekend long at Coquitlam Centre in Coquitlam

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Arena on Friday.

Puck drops at 7 p.m.

When & Where: Friday, Oct. 28 at Rogers Arena

Dooms Night at the PNE

You don’t want to miss out on Dooms Night at the PNE on Friday and Saturday.

The concert is taking place at the Pacific Coliseum and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix is the headliner.

When & Where: Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Pacific Coliseum

Canyon Frights

Grab your boo and enjoy spooktacular good times at the Capilano Suspension Bridge’s Canyon Frights event being held now until Halloween.

Decorated with festive pumpkins and spooky displays, the park is the place to be to celebrate the autumn season and revel in the frightful fun of Halloween.

Heritage Halloween at Mackin House

The Halloween fun continues at Heritage Halloween at Mackin House in Coquitlam.

They’re holding the event on Saturday, with a haunted mystery train station, treats and several other family-friendly activities. It’s free but donations are appreciated.

When & Where: Saturday, Oct. 29 at Mackin House in Coquitlam

Pumpkins After Dark

Walk through a pumpkin wonderland with over 6,000 hand-carved gourds to explore every step of the way at this outdoor Halloween event in Burnaby.

Besides lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, Pumpkins After Dark will feature music, sounds and special effects.

When & Where: Happening all weekend at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby’s Central Park

Craft BC Whisky Weekend

Calling all craft beer lovers! This event is just for you.

The Vancouver Club is hosting this weekend event as a masterclass on all things Whisky. Taste as many as you can.

When & Where: Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at The Vancouver Club, 915 West Hastings Street

Surrey House of Horrors

Cougar Creek’s terrifying House Of Horrors is not for the faint of heart.

Those who dare can take part in three “haunts” at the event, including their Echoes of Abbath, which encourages guests to “follow the echoes of the ancient drums through the bowels of the dark underworld.”

When & Where: Happening all weekend at 12530 72nd Avenue in Surrey

Halloween Market Langley

Discover dozens of vendors at this must-visit Halloween market at Willouby Hall in Langley.

The first 50 children will get a free gift and there will also be some awesome door prizes, so you don’t want to miss out on this one.

When & Where: Saturday, Oct. 29 at Willouby Hall in Langley

The Halloween Costume Ball

Head to Science World for a Halloween bash unlike no other.

There will be eight of Vancouver’s top DJs, live performers, five fully licensed bars and over 1,100 costumed attendees.

When & Where: Saturday, Oct. 29 at Science World, 1455 Quebec Street

West Coast Flying Trapeze

West Coast Flying Trapeze is putting on an epic Halloween circus carnival this Saturday.

There will be performances, trick-or-treating, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly entertainment.

When & Where: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9055 Airport Way #105 in Pitt Meadows

Corn Mazes

Embark on a Mystery Maze at Taves Family Farms in Abbotsford, which is a must for all those looking for a bit more of a challenge. There’s also a mini maze for younger kids.

Other popular options include a mini corn maze at Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch in Surrey and the Chilliwack Corn Maze at Greendale Acres. Explore our complete guide.

When & Where: Happening all weekend at various locations

Brewhalla Cloverdale

Get a taste of the region’s best craft beers at Brewhalla in Cloverdale on Saturday.

The all-day event will have a variety of alcohol vendors, bands, DJs, food trucks, beer pong and much more.

When & Where: Saturday, Oct. 29 at Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Avenue in Surrey

Pumpkin Patches

Go on a last-minute hunt for the perfect pumpkin at one of the many patches across Metro Vancouver.

Some of the best of the best include Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge and Richmond Country Farms in Richmond. They also have seasonal snacks, and other fun autumnal activities to take part in.

When & Where: All weekend at various locations

HowlOver at FlyOver Canada

This multi-dimensional theatre attraction is hosting its special seasonal film with a Halloween theme at Canada Place.

Fly over some spooky scenes this weekend to get into the Halloween spirit.

When & Where: All weekend at 999 Canada Place

Maan Farms

Visit Maan Farms in Abbotsford for lots of fall fun. The family farm has two very different corn mazes to choose from. Visit during the day to frolic through their Enchanted Corn Maze, which is filled with magical creatures and suitable for all ages.

Or, adults can take part in a much more terrifying experience after dark. The farm has a haunted corn maze called Slaughterhouse, which is known as being the scariest corn maze in Canada.

There’s also a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and lots of delicious treats. Be sure to try their Pumpkin Spice Cream.

When & Where: All weekend at 790 McKenzie Road

Ongoing Things To Do

New Cascades Casino

Cascades Casino Delta recently opened to the public so there’s no better time to check it out than right now.

The casino features a gaming floor with entertainment and multiple dining and culinary options including their signature restaurants – Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service Buffet.

When & Where: All weekend at 6005 Highway 17A in Delta

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

When & Where: All weekend at Science World

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.