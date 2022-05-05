The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do.

Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience wraps up this month so it’s best to reserve your tickets sooner than later.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Coquitlam Block Party + Food Truck Fest

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck festival is rolling into Coquitlam this weekend. Entry will be free and there will be more than 20 food trucks to try, as well as live music and a marketplace selling items from local vendors.

When & Where: May 7-8, Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way

Port Moody Brewery Fest

Port Moody is hosting a brewery festival this weekend for guests who appreciate the craftsmanship and flavor of various craft brews, and ciders – all the while enjoying live music and food from various local eateries. Tickets are $50.

When & Where: 6-9pm on Friday, May 6th at Port Moody City Hall.

Burnaby Village Museum Opens

The Burnaby Village Museum is opening ahead of summer this year. This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

When & Where: Opens May 7 at 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

La Pizza Week Vancouver

Pizza fans across Vancouver can once again enjoy the unique culinary creations of their favourite local restaurants, through take-out or delivery. As of writing, 33 local pizzerias are offering exclusive creations up for grabs.

When & Where: May 1st to May 14th at various local restaurants. See participating list here.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Ongoing Things To Do

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market will returned last weekend and will remain throughout the Spring and Summer. This year’s market will aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria

This is a classic show that has been slightly reinvented to appeal to the next generation. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show. As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding.

When & Where: Multiple shows a day until June 5 at Concord Pacific Place

Comedy After Dark

Live, uncensored stand-up comedy from the funniest touring comics in Vancouver, as seen at the most prestigious comedy festivals and clubs across North America and around the globe!

When & Where: Saturday May 7 at 117 W Pender St.

FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West

Take flight aboard West and glide over vast prairies, dip into deep valleys, soar through remote mountain ranges and buzz through urban spaces pulsing with energy. Along the way, you’ll see some of the America’s most iconic locations — including Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, the Las Vegas Strip and the Grand Canyon — all without leaving Vancouver.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

VanDusen Botanical Garden

The weather is supposed to be nice this weekend so it’s a good time to check out VanDusen botanical garden. It’s a 55 acre outdoor garden with a maze and beautiful flowers tucked away on Oak St. in Vancouver.

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5251 Oak St.

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World