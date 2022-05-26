15 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (May 27 – 29)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

RELATED: The PNE Just Dropped Their Summer Concert Lineup and Here’s Who’s Performing

Sinocan Winery Sip, Shop and Eat

Enjoy a relaxing day at Sinocan Winery with wine, shopping, live music and food trucks all in one place from 11-6 pm. Food trucks include: REEL Mac & Cheese, Cannoli King, KYU Grill, Big Reds Poutine, Cravings Kettle Corn, Crema Ice Cream Bike, G’s Donairs.

When & Where: Sunday May 29 2022 from 11:00 am to 6:00pm, Sinocan Estate Winery, Langley

Hyack Festival New West

The annual Hyack festival and parade features a colourful and entertaining procession of floats, marching bands, community groups, mascots, performance artists, and more that fill the streets of New Westminster. The post-parade activities will take place at Tipperary Park featuring vendors, community booths and some food trucks.

When & Where: May 28th, Tipperary Park

Ladner May Days

The popular event returns to Ladner’s Memorial Park featuring live music, amusement park rides and even a parade. Of course, there will be a plethora of food trucks and other market vendors on-site to take advantage of as well as a beer garden.

When & Where: Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29 at Memorial Park – 5010-47th Avenue in Ladner

Cheer On The Fraser Valley Bandits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fraser Valley Bandits (@fvbandits)

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team has just kicked off their new season. This weekend they’ll be in Hamilton taking on the Honey Badgers. You can watch their exciting game for free online via live stream.

When & Where: 4pm, Friday May 27, 2022. Watch online.

Brookswood Community Car Show

Checkout new, classic and vintage cars on display. Classic gourmet burgers & the Crepe food trucks will be on site plus entertainment for all ages. Admission is by donation. All of the funds raised goes towards Brookswood Secondary School programs.

When & Where: 9:30 am to 2:00 pm, May 29th at Brookswood Secondary School

Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alice Cocktail Experience (@alicecocktailexperienceglobal)

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the final dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Purple Rain Party at Rolla Skate Club

DJ Grooveheart will guide you on a musical rollerskate journey through the hits and influences of the one and only Prince. Wear your Diamonds and Pearls and dress to impress!

When & Where: May 28, 2022, 6-9pm at Rollerland – 21 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Shipyards Live

Marking the beginning of outdoor events, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site this weekend.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3pm – 1pm, every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

The Burnaby Village Museum is open ahead of summer this year. This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market will is back and will remain throughout the Spring and Summer. This year’s market will aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

This is a classic show that has been slightly reinvented to appeal to the next generation. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show. As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding. Tickets are currently 25% off.

When & Where: Multiple shows a day until June 5 at Concord Pacific Place

FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West

Take flight aboard West and glide over vast prairies, dip into deep valleys, soar through remote mountain ranges and buzz through urban spaces pulsing with energy. Along the way, you’ll see some of the America’s most iconic locations — including Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, the Las Vegas Strip and the Grand Canyon — all without leaving Vancouver.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World