17 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (March 3-5)

After a chilly week that seemed to drag on forever, the weekend is finally approaching. So with weather warming up, it means we can finally go out, explore and try something new (or revisit an old favourite).

Make the most of your well-deserved days off by checking some of these fun things to do off your weekend bucket list.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival 2023

Don’t miss out on the incredible lineup of shows at the 26th edition of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF), which is back with a bang. Featuring over 70 films that showcase the thrills and wonders of climbing, snow sports, adventure, mountain culture, and the environment.

VIMFF is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the great outdoors. In addition to the film screenings, attendees can also enjoy interactive workshops, panel discussions, and live events featuring accomplished guest speakers.

When & Where: February 24th – March 5th at various locations throughout Vancouver, check out their website for more information.

HSBC Canada Sevens

From March 3 to March 5, the HSBC Canada Sevens will return for its eighth consecutive year at BC Place. With 28 teams from 18 countries competing, the stadium is expected to welcome over 60,000 enthusiastic fans over the three-day event.

When & Where: Friday-Sunday at BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Vancouver International Women’s Day March Vancouver

The International Women’s Day March Vancouver will be happening from noon to 4 pm on Sunday. It will begin at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza.

International Women’s Day is a collective effort to help create a world of gender equality. It’s a chance to celebrate women’s achievements, call out areas of inequality, and increase the visibility of the struggles that women around the world are facing. This year’s theme is #EmbraceEquity.

When & Where: Sunday at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

Watch the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in what will likely be a great game.

The puck drops at 4 pm on Saturday at Rogers Arena.

When & Where: Saturday at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Open Art Studios & Live Music with Kardias Quing

Get the rare chance to see Kardias Quing perform an afternoon acoustic show in an intimate setting surrounded by beautiful, original artwork.

It’s part of a live music series being held on the first Saturday of the month. It will be taking place from noon to 5 pm at Eastside Atelier, which is one of Vancouver’s largest art collectives.

When & Where: Saturday at Eastside Atelier, 1310 William Street, Vancouver

The Roller Disco Party at a secret location



The Roller Disco is rolling into Vancouver once again. On Saturday, pop back into the 80s with this retro rollerskating event being held at a secret location.

There will be everything from teased hair and tights to sparkles and all things neon. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed, so dust off those legwarmers and get into the throwback spirit. Pizza and skate tickets are available from $65 per person. This ticket includes entry, skate time, a drink on arrival, and a pizza.

When & Where: Saturday at a secret location in Vancouver, check the website for more details.

Mad Hatters Tea Party

Children’s Writers and Illustrators of BC and the Vancouver Children’s Literature Roundtable are hosting a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at 2 pm on Sunday.

While there is no cost to attend, organizers ask those interested to sign up for the event so they know how many people are coming for their food and beverage order. There will also be free parking and a silent auction.

When & Where: Sunday at the University Golf Club, 5185 University Blvd, Vancouver

Shrek The Musical

Watch your favourite Shrek characters come to life for Shrek The Musical.

It’s taking place Friday and Saturday evenings at The Massey Theatre in New Westminster.

When & Where: Friday and Saturday from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Massey Theatre, 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Bite of Burnaby

This food festival runs for the whole month of March, and celebrates the diverse culinary scene of the Burnaby area. The festival offers a unique opportunity to sample a wide variety of delicious dishes from around the world, with food vendors serving up everything from authentic Korean barbecue to classic Canadian poutine.

In addition to the delicious food, Bite of Burnaby also features live music, entertainment, and a bustling atmosphere that brings the community together for a day of fun and excitement.

When & Where: March 1st-31st at restaurants all over Burnaby, check out their website for more information.

Vancouver Cocktail Week

Vancouver Cocktail Week is back and it’s taking place at various venues starting on Sunday.

Now in its second year, the celebration of cocktail culture kicks off with a cocktail-paired brunch at Botanist at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. Then there are a bunch of ticketed events ranging from afternoon seminars and evening tastings to master classes and walking tours.

When & Where: Starting Sunday at various locations across Vancouver

The Really Gay History Tour

Discover Vancouver’s LGBTQ2+ history and how it shaped the city’s social fabric during this tour happening on Sunday.

All tickets include a 3-hour tour around Vancouver with a professional guide and post-tour cocktails at the bars in Davie Street Village.

When & Where: Sunday, departing from Vancouver City Centre Station

Ongoing Things To Do

Skate at an outdoor rink

Spend the winter months taking advantage of outdoor rinks. Whether you’re new to skating or the next Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir — it’s a fun way to pass the time.

Choose between the rink at Robson Square in downtown Vancouver or the one at the Shipyards on the North Shore. Both are free (if you have your own skates). Or you can rent them on-site.

When & Where: 800 Robson Street in downtown Vancouver and 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Beyond Van Gogh Surrey

Dive into the world of Van Gogh at this immersive art exhibit taking place in Surrey.

Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks.

When & Where: Up until March 9 at the Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Avenue, Surrey

Weekend brunch

Is it really the weekend if you don’t go out for brunch at least once? Metro Vancouver is home to some top notch restaurants whipping up brunch dishes that are to die for.

One of the newest brunch menus can be found at 16 West on the North Shore. The casual dining destination just unveiled a new menu, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It consists of a housemade coffee cake with honey mascarpone cream, Belgium waffles, steak hash and a variety of bennies (lobster, mushroom spinach and the classic with Canadian back bacon).

When & Where: Weekends at 140 16th St W, North Vancouver

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek over Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Margarita Mondays

While it may not be on the weekend — there’s no reason you can’t extend it by enjoying a Margarita Monday after work. Monarca Cocina Mexicana is kicking each week off in style with the debut of a new menu, available Mondays starting at 4 p.m.

It features a curated list of unique margaritas as well as specially priced food options, including tacos campechanos, ceviche de camaron, tacos fritos de pollo and papas con chorizo y salsa verde.

When & Where: Mondays at 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver