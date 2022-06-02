16 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (June 3 – 5)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Chilliwack Block Party Food Truck

One of BC’s largest foodie festivals is rolling into Chilliwack this weekend. Entry into the community block party is free and there will be more than 20 food trucks to try, as well as live music and a marketplace selling items from local vendors.

When & Where: June 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chilliwack Coliseum, 45323 Hodgins Avenue

Cheer On The Fraser Valley Bandits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fraser Valley Bandits (@fvbandits)

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team has just kicked off their new season. This weekend will mark their home opener with a game against the Saskatchewan Rattlers. You can watch their exciting game for free online via live stream.

When & Where: 2pm, Saturday June 4, 2022. Watch online or in-person at the Langley Events Centre.

Kpop Club Night

Kpop Club Night will return to The Rec Room at Brentwood featuring the best in Korean music with DJ YUKA K! This event will take place inside the dedicated performance space (The Hall) with a large dance floor. The event is 19+ and has sold out its previous events.

When & Where: Doors open at 9pm, June 4 at the Rec Room Burnaby

West Vancouver Bridge Festival

Bridge Festival celebrates BC’s diversity with immersive cultural experiences, flavours from around the globe, and live performances from over 30 local and international performers.

Mingle with friends while experiencing the very best that our communities have to offer with the iconic Lions Gate Bridge as a backdrop. With a 250-foot zip-line, cultural pavilions, international food and more, there is something for every member of the family to enjoy.

When & Where: June 3 and 4 at Ambleside Park

Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by datenight BC (@datenightbc)

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the final dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Vancouver Canadians Fireworks Game

Baseball is officially back in the city. Cheer on the Vancouver Canadians when they take on the Spokane Indians while indulging in hot dogs, burgers, and all the other ballpark classics. This weekend’s game will also feature a fireworks extravaganza which all the more reason to attend.

When & Where: Saturday, June 4 at the Nat Bailey Stadium.

Fleurs de Villes FEMMES

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleurs de Villes (@fleursdevilles)

From June 3-12, home-grown, global sensation Fleurs de Villes returns to downtown Vancouver with a floral trail of over 30 installations, each created by a local florist, for Fleurs de Villes FEMMES, a celebration of remarkable women. Central to this annual floral trail are 15 mannequins, each depicting a significant woman and centering this year’s theme.

When & Where: Various locations across Downtown Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Shipyards Live

Marking the beginning of outdoor events, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site this weekend.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3pm – 1pm, every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

The Burnaby Village Museum is open ahead of summer this year. This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market will is back and will remain throughout the Spring and Summer. This year’s market will aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

This is a classic show that has been slightly reinvented to appeal to the next generation. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show. As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding. Tickets are currently 25% off.

When & Where: Multiple shows a day until June 5 at Concord Pacific Place

FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West

Take flight aboard West and glide over vast prairies, dip into deep valleys, soar through remote mountain ranges and buzz through urban spaces pulsing with energy. Along the way, you’ll see some of the America’s most iconic locations — including Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, the Las Vegas Strip and the Grand Canyon — all without leaving Vancouver.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World