19 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Canada Day Long Weekend

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

RELATED: The Most Exciting Music Festivals In BC This Summer

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Surrey Canada Day

Surrey Canada Day is set to return bigger and better than ever before with a plethora of performances, food and activities for all ages to enjoy.

Western Canada’s largest national celebration takes place on Friday, July 1st at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

The epic event will be headlined by Canadian rock band Arkells, and include fireworks.

When & Where: July 1, Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

Canada Day Fireworks

Here’s a look at every local municipality that will have fireworks for Canada Day this year. All shows begin at 10 p.m.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic!

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Golden Spike Days at Rocky Point Park

The festival is held at Rocky Point Park, attracting upwards of 40,000 people of all walks of life with live entertainment, special events and activities for all ages. Golden Spike Days commemorates the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway line and its arrival at the original western terminus in Port Moody where the LAST SPIKE was driven.

When & Where: June 30 to July 3rd, most festivities take place at Rocky Point Park.

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

Catch a Fraser Valley Bandits Game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fraser Valley Bandits (@fvbandits)

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team will be hosting two home games this weekend at the Langley Events Centre. The Bandits offer one of the best live sporting atmospheres in the province, and it’s something every basketball fan should definitely experience this summer. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it for free online via live stream.

The Bandits will play the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Friday, and then take on the Niagara River Lions on Sunday.

When & Where: July 1 and 3. Watch online or in-person at the Langley Events Centre.

Steveston Salmon Festival

One of Richmond’s most popular events finally made its return this year. Festivities kicked off earlier this week and wrap up on July 1.

When & Where: Across Steveston, Richmond

Royal Canadian International Circus

Enjoy all the fun activities there are to see and do under the Big Top with the Royal Canadian International Circus rolling into Richmond this weekend. Expect explosive live entertainment, including high-flying acrobatics, death-defying tricks, clowning, towering feats of strength, teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending and devilishly precarious aerials.

When & Where:June 30 to July 3, Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot, 5300 No. 3 Road

Vancouver Jazz Festival (Final Weekend)

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival brings together over 700 artists for hundreds of concerts across dozens of venues, indoor and outdoor, around Vancouver. This year’s headliners include three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, and acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, among others.

When & Where: June 24 to July 3, 2022 at various dates and venues across Vancouver

NEW DATES: Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the new dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Wu-Tang Clan Concert

The legendary Wu-Tang clan will be performing live in Vancouver this weekend. Tickets are still available.

When & Where: Saturday, July 2 at the PNE Amphitheatre.

Ongoing Things To Do

Playland

Playland is back with the classic attractions that park goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. In addition, the haunted house will also return to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Select days and every weekend throughout June and July at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3pm – 1pm, every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.