16 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (June 17 – 19)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

EVENTS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED:

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Playland Opens For The Season

Playland is back! Returning are the classic attractions that park goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. In addition, the haunted house will also return to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Opens June 18, and then select days and every weekend throughout June and July at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Burnaby Hats Off Day

Hastings Street from Boundary Road to Gamma Avenue will be completely car-free this Saturday. You’ll see Burnaby’s streets packed with performers, kids activities, delicious food, yummy treats, music, and much more.

When & Where: June 18, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. between Boundary Road and Gamma Ave

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Cheer On The Fraser Valley Bandits

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team has just kicked off their new season. On Saturday they will take on the Scarborough Shooting Stars, who’s roster includes J Cole. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it for free online via live stream.

When & Where: June 18 at 5 p.m. Watch online or in-person at the Langley Events Centre.

Classica Auto Italiana – Vancouver Auto Show

The finest classic Italian automobiles and motorcycles will be on display in the Italian Cultural Centre’s parking lot on June 19, 2022, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Admission to the event is freel. There will be food and drinks available for purchase.

When & Where: Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Italian Cultural Centre in Vancouver.

Juneteenth Black Culture Celebration

The first annual Juneteenth Black Culture Celebration (BCC) will take place in Vancouver on June 19 at Sunset Beach. From noon through 8 p.m., the event will feature live performances by Black and Indigenous artists, local vendors, and food trucks.

When & Where: June 19, 12.00 p.m. – 8.00 p.m. at Sunset Beach Park

Langley Community Block Party

One of BC’s largest foodie festivals is set to return to Langley this weekend. Entry into the community block parties will be free and there will be more than 20 food trucks to try, as well as live music and a marketplace selling items from local vendors.

When & Where: June 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Douglas Park

Vancouver’s Largest Garage Sale

The biggest garage sale in Vancouver turns this weekend to the Grandview Woodland neighbourhood. Sales will run rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday spanning across multiple blocks in the neighbourhood

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 18 in Grandview Woodland Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo)

Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Diljit Dosanjh, one of India’s leading stars; actor, singer, songwriter and widely known as the ‘Super Singh of Punjab,’ is kicking off his new Born to Shine World Tour at Rogers Arena on Sunday, June 19.

When & Where: Sunday, June 19 at Rogers Arena

Ongoing Things To Do

Shipyards Live

Marking the beginning of outdoor events, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site this weekend.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3pm – 1pm, every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

The Burnaby Village Museum is open ahead of summer this year. This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market will is back and will remain throughout the Spring and Summer. This year’s market will aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West

Take flight aboard West and glide over vast prairies, dip into deep valleys, soar through remote mountain ranges and buzz through urban spaces pulsing with energy. Along the way, you’ll see some of the America’s most iconic locations — including Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, the Las Vegas Strip and the Grand Canyon — all without leaving Vancouver.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

