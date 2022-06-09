16 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (June 10 – 12)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Surrey’s First Ever Car Free Day

On Saturday, June 11, 137 Street will transform into a ‘pedestrian paradise’ between 72A and 74 avenue with food trucks, family-friendly activities, live entertainment and a local artisan market. Those 19+ will also have access to a beer garden. Hosted by the Newton BIA, Car Free Day Surrey will celebrate the businesses in the area with booths and extended patios between noon at 8 p.m.

When & Where: From 12pm – 8pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022 on 137th Street between 72A Ave and 74 Ave, Surrey

5X Festival

From June 11-17, 5X Festival will elevate South Asian youth culture with its week-long schedule of events highlighting the latest and best in South Asian music, art and culture.

From art installations, to pop-up dance performances, live music to panel discussions, the festival highlights over 50 performers across 5 events. 2022 guests include Jasmine Sandlas, The PropheC, AR Paisley, Khanvict, Shreea Kaul, Ikky, Robyn Sandhu, Rehma, TBM, Aanam, Jolene Sloan, Bianca Maieli, MTooray, and more!

When & Where: June 11-17 at various locations and times. See the full schedule here.

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Playland Opens For The Season

Playland is back! Returning are the classic attractions that park goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. In addition, the haunted house will also return to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Opens June 18, and then select days and every weekend throughout June and July at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

FINAL WEEKEND: Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the final dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Coquitlam Teddy Bear Picnic

Take your little ones to the Teddy Bear Picnic Family Concert at Town Centre Park this weekend. There will be fun crafts and historical information about a very popular teddy bear brand from the 1980s.

When & Where: Sunday, June 12, 2022 – 11:00am to 4:00pm at Towne Centre Park, Coquitlam

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show

The Fraser Valley Classic Car Show serves as a fundraiser for the Chilliwack General Hospital featuring cool cars from the 20th century. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to the hospital’s charitable foundation.

When & Where: June 11, Corner of Caen & Sicily Lot #7 – Chilliwack

Japan Market Summer Festival

The summer market event will feature over 70 vendors offering incredible Japanese eats, themed merchandise, crafts and art! Tickets are available for $4.

When & Where: June 11 and June 12 at the North Plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Fleurs de Villes FEMMES

From June 3-12, home-grown, global sensation Fleurs de Villes returns to downtown Vancouver with a floral trail of over 30 installations, each created by a local florist, for Fleurs de Villes FEMMES, a celebration of remarkable women. Central to this annual floral trail are 15 mannequins, each depicting a significant woman and centering this year’s theme.

When & Where: Various locations across Downtown Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Shipyards Live

Marking the beginning of outdoor events, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site this weekend.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3pm – 1pm, every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

The Burnaby Village Museum is open ahead of summer this year. This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market will is back and will remain throughout the Spring and Summer. This year’s market will aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West

Take flight aboard West and glide over vast prairies, dip into deep valleys, soar through remote mountain ranges and buzz through urban spaces pulsing with energy. Along the way, you’ll see some of the America’s most iconic locations — including Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, the Las Vegas Strip and the Grand Canyon — all without leaving Vancouver.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

