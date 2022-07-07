19 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (July 8-10)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Carnival Del Sol

Vancouver’s biggest celebration of all things Latin American is returning to the city this weekend. Guests can expect artists, music, food, a beer garden and several exhibitors at the event, all with a Latin flair.

When & Where: Festival takes place July 9 at Jonathan Rogers Park

Craft Beer Week

The Lower Mainland’s largest craft beer event is back for its 11th year and there’s going to be over 150 craft beers and ciders to choose from.

Expect to see lots of food trucks, chef pop-ups and live art displays. A two-day pass starts at just $49. VIP passes are also available at a discount for 604 Now readers. Save up to $20 here. (please note two-day VIP passes are now sold out, and a limited amount of single day passes remain).

When & Where: Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 on the PNE Fairgrounds

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic!

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

FVDED in the Park

The popular summer festival will once again take over Holland Park for the first time since 2019, with notable names across electronic, hip-hop, rap, and modern R&B genres. This year’s event is headlined by EXCISION, Rick Ross (BOSS!), Illenium and Don Toliver.

When & Where: July 8 to 9 at Holland Park, Surrey

Khatsalano Street Party

Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is returning to the streets of Kitsilano this summer after a two-year hiatus. The Khatsahlano Street Party will take over 10 blocks along West 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street

When: July 9th from 11am to 9pm

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

Vancouver Greek Summerfest

Back for its 36th consecutive year, Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest runs from July 7th to July 10th and then July 14th – 17th. It’s an annual celebration of food, entertainment, and family fun.

When & Where: All weekend, 4641 Boundary Road

Live Steam a Fraser Valley Bandits Game

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team will be playing two games on the road this weekend and you can watch for free online via live stream.

When & Where: Friday July 8, and Sunday July 10. Tip off for both games is at 7:30pm.

NEW DATES: Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the new dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is New Westminster’s weekly summer event running every Friday evening from 5:00-8:00pm for eight consecutive weeks (July 7 – August 25) on the 600 block of Front Street. The family friendly market will feature food trucks, a beer garden, artisan vendors, and live music.

When & Where: 5-8pm on Friday, 600 block of Front Street, Downtown New West

Ongoing Things To Do

Glow in the Dark Paddleboarding

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

When & Where: Each tour departs from Granville Island every Friday and Saturday

Playland

Playland is back with the classic attractions that park goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. In addition, the haunted house will also return to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Select days and every weekend throughout June and July at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3pm – 1pm, every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

